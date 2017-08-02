 EBANON (7:55 P.M.) – As the month of August commences it appears that the ISIS terrorist group will continue to suffer major military and territorial setbacks at both the hands of pro-government forces and the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

In Raqqa Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), led by the elite Tiger Forces and backed up by pro-government tribal militias, continues to spread across the desert spaces in the province’s southern countryside and roll-up the farming belt on the western bank of the Euphrates, now liberating settlements as far down as the crossroads town of Ghanim al-Ali.

Kurdish-led forces for their part have now seized about 50 percent of Raqqa city from ISIS terrorists, including most of the southern and western districts.

In Homs Governorate, pro-government forces have reached and just entered into the strategic ISIS-held town of al-Sukhnah were a large battle now appears to be unfolding for the settlement itself.

In Deir Ezzor Governorate, pro-government forces stationed in the provincial capital launched a surprise attack against ISIS forces advancing somewhat noticeably in the direction of the Deir Ezzor Airbase. Further north, the Tiger Forces entered into the Deir Ezzor region as part of their ongoing offensive in southern Raqqa. Furthermore, it should be clarified that reports regarding the liberation of the T-2 Airbase and its surrounding area are incorrect, as are reports that pro-government forces secured Hamimah from ISIS – both aforementioned sites remain under the control of the terrorist group.

Click here to see a HD version of the map above.

Syrian Army Seizes ISIS Fortifications Near Sukhna, Starts Entering Strategic Town (Maps)

According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began its offensive on ISIS in the strategic town of Sukhna in the eastern Homs countryside.

The SAA captured the mountain of Tunotur west of Sukhna, allegedly stormed the southwestern entrance of the town and captured several buildings.

From its side, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the SAA hadd captured all ISIS fortifications south and west of Sokhna town.

Click to see the full-size map

Opposition sources also claimed that Russian and Syrian warplanes launched dozens of air strikes against ISIS in Sukhna and its vicinity. Furthermore, Russian attack helicopters provided close air support to the SAA during its advance.

According to the Syrian media, a majority of the ISIS fighters withdrew from Sukhna last week, but dozens of them decided to stay in the town and try to defend it. Most of these fighters are suicide bombers and snipers.

Experts believe that the SAA will be able to capture Sukhna soon. However, the SAA may suffer notable casualties during this difficult operation.