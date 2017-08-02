Posted on by martyrashrakat

In August, another group of Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra members in southeastern Syria defected to Syrian government forces, according to pro-opposition sources. In July, the first group of the US-backed force run away from the US-controlled at-Tanf garrison and surrendered with arms and equipment to the Syrian army. According to pro-government sources, the total number of defected militants is up to 30. The optimistic estimates said that Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra had had up to 300 members before the recent developments. Thus, at least 10% of the US-backed group defected.

Meanwhile, Abu Omar al-Homsi, head of the media office of Shohadaa al-Qraiteen Brigade said that the US-led coalition had threatened to bomb the group’s HQs and positions if it rejected to return arms and equipment received from the coalition. In late July Shohadaa al-Qraiteen Brigade was excluded from the coalition-backed forces as a result of the group’s willingness to fight only the Syrian army and to ignore any ISIS threat.

This week clashes between pro-government forces and US-backed factions at Umm Rahil. The US-backed force allegedly used heavy artillery and rocket launchers in the clashes but made no gains.

With the recent developments, it becomes clear that the so-called US partner force in At Tanf does not more exist, as any kind of united entity and at least part of them do not even follow Washington’s orders. US-led coalition troops just use the brand of the opposition to justify their presence on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Some pro-opposition sources speculate that the disagreements between the coalition and militants may push the US to withdraw forces from the border with Iraq. However, it’s not likely that the coalition will abandon this strategic position by own will.

Ahrar al-Sham released a statement confirming that Hassan Soufan (or Abu al-Bara) has replaced Ali Omar (Abu Ammar) as the group’s leader. Hassan Soufan obtained power following the group’s loss of a number of areas, including the city of Idlib, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in Idlib province. However, according to local sources, the new Ahrar al-Sham leader has much better relations with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) than the previous one and supports HTS’ idea of unification of all Idlib militant groups under one command that without doubts would be dominated by HTS. Thus, this may be start of the end of Ahrar al-Sham as more or less independent entity and a major blow to Turkey that had relied on the group as on the tool of own influence in Idlib province.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies repelled all ISIS attacks in the southern part of Raqqah province and now are exploiting the initiative and Russian air support for further advances against the terrorist group in the area.

EBANON (7:55 P.M.) – As the month of August commences it appears that the ISIS terrorist group will continue to suffer major military and territorial setbacks at both the hands of pro-government forces and the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. In Raqqa Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), led by the elite Tiger Forces and backed up by pro-government tribal militias, continues to spread across the desert spaces in the province’s southern countryside and roll-up the farming belt on the western bank of the Euphrates, now liberating settlements as far down as the crossroads town of Ghanim al-Ali. Kurdish-led forces for their part have now seized about 50 percent of Raqqa city from ISIS terrorists, including most of the southern and western districts. In Homs Governorate, pro-government forces have reached and just entered into the strategic ISIS-held town of al-Sukhnah were a large battle now appears to be unfolding for the settlement itself. In Deir Ezzor Governorate, pro-government forces stationed in the provincial capital launched a surprise attack against ISIS forces advancing somewhat noticeably in the direction of the Deir Ezzor Airbase. Further north, the Tiger Forces entered into the Deir Ezzor region as part of their ongoing offensive in southern Raqqa. Furthermore, it should be clarified that reports regarding the liberation of the T-2 Airbase and its surrounding area are incorrect, as are reports that pro-government forces secured Hamimah from ISIS – both aforementioned sites remain under the control of the terrorist group. Click here to see a HD version of the map above. Click here to see and interactive map of Syria and Iraq. SYRIAN ARMY SEIZES ISIS FORTIFICATIONS NEAR SUKHNA, STARTS ENTERING STRATEGIC TOWN (MAPS) According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began its offensive on ISIS in the strategic town of Sukhna in the eastern Homs countryside. The SAA captured the mountain of Tunotur west of Sukhna, allegedly stormed the southwestern entrance of the town and captured several buildings. From its side, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the SAA hadd captured all ISIS fortifications south and west of Sokhna town. Opposition sources also claimed that Russian and Syrian warplanes launched dozens of air strikes against ISIS in Sukhna and its vicinity. Furthermore, Russian attack helicopters provided close air support to the SAA during its advance. According to the Syrian media, a majority of the ISIS fighters withdrew from Sukhna last week, but dozens of them decided to stay in the town and try to defend it. Most of these fighters are suicide bombers and snipers. Experts believe that the SAA will be able to capture Sukhna soon. However, the SAA may suffer notable casualties during this difficult operation.

