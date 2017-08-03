TIGER FORCES DEPLOYED IN ONLY ABOUT 60 KM FROM DEIR EZZOR

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Yesterday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), led by the elite Tiger Forces and supported by pro-government tribal militias, liberated seven towns and villages along the western bank of the Euphrates River after an important operation that started two days ago.

In this engagement, the Tiger Forces – striking east out of the southern Raqqa desert – secured Ghanim al-Ali, al-Rabiyah and al-Jabilah towns, cutting ISIS supply lines to an enclave of seven Euphrates-based towns and villages still under the control of the terrorist group.

ISIS is reported to have tried to counterattack three times in order to re-open their communication lines to the settlements. In the event, all counterattacks were rebuffed and, soon after, the Tiger Forces started entering the towns and villages they had encircled, clearing them of terrorists one-by-one.

