America has authorized Russia in Syria! أميركا فوّضت روسيا في سورية

Posted on

أغسطس 1, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When the US – Russian cooperation becomes announced and dedicated at the level of the two presidencies the debate is no longer about whether there is an understanding or not, and when the US reports talk publicly about the US recognition of the end of the dispute with Moscow over the future of the Syrian presidency despite the contradictory statements, sometimes in order to appease some of the allies which are financially generous towards Washington, the political dimension becomes clear in favor of the cooperation for a political solution with no obstacles, as long as the issue of the Syrian presidency which was the cause of the failure of all the previous Russian –American rapprochement endeavors was resolved, and when Washington which has adapted with the fall of its red line to prevent the Syrian army from reaching the borders with Iraq and the failure of its groups which reside in Tanf from reaching the borders, along with the inability of the Kurdish groups to resolve the war against ISIS, although this war has become resolved that its final and crucial part will be in Deir Al Zour and Mayadeen where the Kurdish groups do not have the ability to resolve, however the Syrian army is the one which it has, then the US – Russian cooperation will have another vocabulary other than the understanding on the staying of the Syrian President, it is the understanding on the pivotal role of the Syrian army.

After the US recognition of the failure of the chaos, its prolonging, and its controlling, and the failure of the division which it is a condition for the survival of ISIS, and with the fall of ISIS and the fall of the Kurdish state that hides under the plea of fighting ISIS, The US presence in Syria will end surely and the roads will become open in front of the Syrian army for having control on the international geography of Syria from the borders to the borders, while the armed areas between the borders become subject to calm agreements, this is in addition to the political solution for a government under the leadership of the Syrian President in preparation for elections, So the question becomes what will ensure the truce after the failure of Astana in announcing control methods due to the refusal of Syria of the role of the Turks, and the refusal of Iranian observers in the south by the armed groups. The US –Russian understanding came under the title of Russian observers, therefore, who will ensure a truce its first part is the Syrian army who is opposed with the militants of Homs and Ghouta, and who will ensure a truce with the Kurds in the north-east, and with the militias supported by Turkey in the north-west?

When the Americans and the Russians think of a second and a third truce, it will not be possible to talk about observers who ensure the truce and who were agreed upon by everyone, whether the Syrian army, its Iranians allies, and Hezbollah on one hand, or the Turks, The Kurds, and the Americans on the other hand but only the Russian military police. If politically the recognition of Washington was by the abandonment of the reason of its war on Syria and the recognition of the central demand of Moscow regarding the Syrian presidency, and militarily through the intensive Russian presence and the pivotal role of the Syrian army, and security through observers from the Russian military police who can ensure the truce, as well as the economic interests in oil and gas about which Moscow has long contracts with the Syrian government. Then what is left to say is that a US authorization to Russia in Syria has been settled in exchange of achieving the minimum level desired by America after the failure of its project, knowing that the ceiling of the minimum level has become too low as ensuring the return of stability to a strong unified central country, getting rid of ISIS, and disallowance of creating igniting situation on the Golan borders.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يوليو 19, 2017

– عندما يصير التعاون الروسي الأميركي معلناً ومكرّساً على مستوى الرئاستين لا يعود النقاش حول وجود تفاهم أم عدمه. وعندما تتحدّث التقارير الأميركية علناً عن تسليم أميركي بزوال الخلاف مع موسكو حول مستقبل الرئاسة السورية، رغم التصريحات التي تعاكس ذلك أحياناً إرضاء لبعض الحلفاء الأسخياء مالياً على واشنطن، يصير البعد السياسي واضحاً لجهة التعاون لحلّ سياسي لا عقبة أمامه، طالما حُلّت مسألة الرئاسة السورية التي كانت سبب فشل كلّ مساعي التقارب الروسي الأميركي السابقة. وعندما تكون واشنطن قد تأقلمت مع سقوط خطها الأحمر لمنع الجيش السوري من بلوغ الحدود مع العراق، ومع فشل جماعاتها المقيمة في التنف من بلوغ الحدود، ومع عجز الجماعات الكردية من حسم الحرب على داعش. وهي حرب بات محسوماً أنّ حلقتها الأخيرة والحاسمة ستكون في دير الزور والميادين حيث لا تملك الجماعات الكردية قدرة الحسم، بل الجيش السوري هو الذي يملكها، يصير للتعاون الروسي الأميركي مفردة ثانية غير التفاهم على بقاء الرئيس السوري، هي التفاهم على محورية دور الجيش السوري. – يبقى التسليم الأميركي بفشل الراهن على الفوضى وإدامتها وإدارتها، وفشل التقسيم الذي يشترط لبقائه بقاء داعش، ويسقط بسقوط إمارة التنظيم. ومع سقوط داعش وسقوط دويلة كردية تختبئ بظلال الحرب على داعش، يسقط البقاء الأميركي في سورية حكماً، وتصير الطريق ممهّدة للجيش السوري نحو إمساك الجغرافيا الدولية لسورية، من الحدود إلى الحدود، ويصير ما بين الحدود حيث جزر مسلحة تشملها اتفاقيات تهدئة، ويوازيها مسعى الحلّ السياسي لحكومة في ظلّ الرئيس السوري تمهيداً لانتخابات، يصبح السؤال عن ضامن الهدنة، بعدما فشل أستانة في إعلان آليات رقابة بسبب رفض سورية دور الأتراك، ورفض الجماعات المسلحة في الجنوب لمراقبين إيرانيين، وجاء التفاهم الروسي الأميركي وعنوانه مراقبون روس، فمن سيضمن هدنة طرفها الجيش السوري ومقابله مسلحون في حمص والغوطة ومَن يضمن هدنة مع الأكراد في الشمال الشرقي ومع الميليشيات المدعومة من تركيا في الشمال الغربي؟ – عندما يفكر الأميركيون والروس بهدنة ثانية وثالثة لن يكون ممكناً الحديث عن مراقبين ضامنين للهدنة يتمّ التوافق عليهم والتسليم بقبولهم من الجميع الجيش السوري وحلفاؤه الإيرانيون وحزب الله من جهة، والأتراك والأكراد والأميركيون من جهة مقابلة، إلا الشرطة العسكرية الروسية، فإذا كان التسليم سياسياً من واشنطن بالتنازل عن سبب خوضها الحرب على سورية والتسليم بمطلب موسكو المركزي حول الرئاسة السورية، ومعه عسكرياً بالحضور الروسي الكثيف وبمحورية دور الجيش السوري، وأمنياً بمراقبين يضمنون التهدئة من الشرطة العسكرية الروسية، وبالمصالح الاقتصادية في النفط والغاز التي ترتبط موسكو بعقود طويلة حولها مع الحكومة السورية، ماذا يبقى حتى يمكن القول إنّ تفويضاً أميركياً لروسيا قد تمّ في سورية مقابل تحقيق الحدّ الأدنى الذي ترضاه أميركا بعد فشل مشروعها، والحدّ الأدنى صار سقفه منخفضاً جداً عند حدود، ضمان عودة الاستقرار بدولة مركزية موحّدة وقوية، وإنهاء داعش، وعدم نشوء وضع متفجّر على حدود الجولان؟ (Visited 4٬208 times, 1 visits today)

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, ISIL, multipolar world, Nasser Kandil, Putin, Russia, Syria, Syrian Army, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria |