Disgraced Nusra Terrorists Leave Lebanese Territories under Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags

The buses carrying disgraced, defeated Nusra terrorists from Arsal outskirts into Syria’s Idlib set off and passed under Lebanon and Hezbollah flags.
Hezbollah drones also flew over the buses carrying the terrorists.
Around 113 buses carrying around 8000 terrorists and their families moved into Syria’s town of Flita before heading into the northern province of Idlib where, in return, five of Hezbollah prisoners will be handed by Nusra militants.
Source: Al-Manar Website
