Ex-UN envoy: Trump takes orders from Netanyahu

American Jewish academic and former UNHRC special rapporteur for the Palestinian Territory occupied by the Zionist entity since 1967, Richard Falk (2008-2014) is the most hated Jewish diplomat by Tel Aviv and Washington. The end of his 6-year mandate was celebrated by no other than US former ambassador at the United Nations Samantha Power.

Don’t be fooled by Israeli hasbara trolls that Richard Falk is anti-Israel. Like tens of millions of brainwashed Jews and Christians, he too, believes that biblical G-d promised Palestine to Jews. However, he is of the opinion that the 78% of historic Palestine given to European Jews by the US, UK and Soviet Union in 1948 was legal but the remaining 22% occupied by Israel in 1967 should be returned to Palestinian. He also claims that as an American Jew, his loyalty is to USA and not to the Zionist entity.

Falk in his July 29 blog post, entitled, Geopolitical Dirty dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’ – claims that regardless of Donald Trump public rhetoric about his intention to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict once for all in order to establish peace and security for Israeli Jews – he is not in the position at home or in the region to election-pledge without Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s blessings.

“It seems likely that Trump, assuming against all reason and evidence that his presidency survives and settles down, will likely do what Netanyahu and his son-in-law tell him to do; leave Israel free to maintain, and as necessary, intensify its policies of oppression towards the Palestinian people as whole that are cruelly subjugated beneath an overarching structure of apartheid. At the same time the US government will continue to give credence to the Big Lie that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East,” wrote Dr. Falk.

“The main trump assignment within the United states will likely be to lend full support to the congressional and state-by-state pushback against the BDS campaign, slandering this nonviolent civil society movement of militant solidarity and human rights by castigating it as the ‘anti-Semitism of our time’,” says Falk.

Falk, like his fellow Jew academic Norman Finkelstein is wrong about BDS. It is nothing but another ploy to legitimize the Jewish occupation of 78% of historic Palestine.

“On the international level Trump will be expected by Zionist forces to translate the UN-bashing of Nikki Haley into concrete reality by defunding any organ of the UN (e.g. Human Rights Council, UNESCO) that dares document and ensure Israeli wrongdoing under international law. And regionally, Trump seems determined to champion the dangerous Saudi/Israel agenda on anti-Iran warmongering, a posture that threatens to convert the entire region into a war zone,” adds Falk.

The leaders of the World Zionist movement had openly said that their dream of Eretz Yisrael was a Palestine without non-Jewish Palestinian majority. In 2014, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: Palestinian State over my Dead Body. Recently, he has proposed to strip off Israeli citizenship of 1.6 million non-Jewish Native Palestinians and forced them to immigrate to the Palestinian state if Donald Trump ever threaten Israel while annexing the illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Recently, long-time Zionist Jew-thug, Daniel Pipes, told a Congressional committee that the only way to solve the Israel-Palestine crisis is to help Jewish army invade and occupy the West Bank and Gaza strip once again.