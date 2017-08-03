Five Hezbollah Resistance Captives into Freedom, Lebanon Free of Al-Nusra Terrorists

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Five Resistance captives have been released as part of a deal which led to a humiliating defeat to the terrorist Al-Nusra Front, Al-Qaeda branch.

Five Resistance Men into freedom

The release of the Hezbollah fighters Ahmad Mezher, Musa Kourani, Hasan Taha, Mohammad Mahdi Cheaib and Mohammad Jawad Ali Yassine came as over 60 buses and 17 ambulances carrying Jabhat Fatah al-Sham militants made their way to Idlib.

Resistance War Media Center reported on its official Twitter account that Mezher was released when the first convoy of 18 buses, carrying militants belonging to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and their families, passed Al-Saan crossing.

Kourani was released after another 22 buses passed the crossing.

Taha was released when another convoy of 20 buses left for Idlib.

This comes after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah was scheduled to speak Thursday night on what will occur after the liberation of Arsal’s outskirts.

However, this speech postponed until Friday night, in order to maintain public interest in the return of the Resistance men.

General Security head Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim announced from Al-Qaa that the operation was going smooth and on the right track.

“The buses have been divided into five batches,” Ibrahim said adding that there is synchronization between the entrance of the buses and the release of Hezbollah captives.

Addressing the anticipated battle against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/”ISIL”], Ibrahim told the militants that the Lebanese state is ready for negotiations.

“But if [negotiations] refused then its fate would be similar to that of Nusra,” he said. “Their safety comes in return for their evacuation of Lebanese territories.”

Daesh militants entrenched in rugged 200 sq. km. of rugged terrain east of the town of Ras Baalbeck north of Arsal, to entirely liberate Lebanon’s border region from militant groups.

Hezbollah’s operation room announced in a statement published by the WMC that the outskirts of Arsal and Syria’s Flita, in western Qalamoun, had been liberated from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham militants [al-Nusra].

“All the set goals for the operation since it began have been achieved. The outskirts of Lebanon’s Arsal and Syria’s Flita have been liberated,” the statement said. “And hence the operation room of the resistance announces that the presence of [the] terrorist Nusra [Front] has ended in Lebanon’s entire border.”

One of the most important militant positions taken over by Hezbollah fighters was Hosn Al-Kherba, which looks out over Al-Malabi and the Al-Ajram Valley, WMC reported.

Akbat Nouh and Maarouf Valley, both of which overlook Wadi Hmayyed – on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal – also came under the full control of Hezbollah.

Another group of Hezbollah fighters advanced towards the remaining Jabhat Fatah al-Sham positions, having dismantled a number of explosives, according to WMC.

The statement also greeted Sayyed Nasrallah, stressing the Resistance readiness to carry out any mission ordered by his eminence in face of the takfiri terrorism.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

03-08-2017 | 20:36

August 3, 2017

The Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday a statement in which it announced that the military campaign aimed at liberating the outskirts of Lebanon’s Arsal and Syria’s Flita from Nusra Front (Al-Qaeda off-shoot) has been completed, hailing the martyrs’ sacrifices and the support provided by Hezbollah followers.

This liberation eradicated the threat posed by Nusra terrorists who used to dispatch the booby-trapped vehicles and the suicide bombers from the regained outskirts, according to the statement.

The statement also greeted Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, stressing the Resistance readiness to carry out any mission ordered by his eminence in face of the takfiri terrorism.

Source: Al-Manar Website

