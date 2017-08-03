Stephen Sizer on the Zionist ‘Hasbara handbook’

Posted on August 3, 2017 by samivesusu

July 31, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Former vicar Stephen Sizer tells it like it is. When Israel supporters identify a critical voice they will do the following:

1) Persuade, ingratiate and befriend the Zionist critic
2) Private written & spoken attacks, often anonymous
3) Smear character to friends, colleagues, bosses and/or in press/publicly
4) Report criminal ‘hate crime’ allegations to police

//www.youtube.com/embed/4Qq257bPZ0c?wmode=opaque&enablejsapi=1","url":"https://youtu.be/4Qq257bPZ0c&quot;,"width":640,"height":480,"providerName":"YouTube","thumbnailUrl":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4Qq257bPZ0c/hqdefault.jpg&quot;,"resolvedBy":"youtube"}” data-block-type=”32″>
