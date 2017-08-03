Stephen Sizer on the Zionist ‘Hasbara handbook’

Former vicar Stephen Sizer tells it like it is. When Israel supporters identify a critical voice they will do the following:
1) Persuade, ingratiate and befriend the Zionist critic
2) Private written & spoken attacks, often anonymous
3) Smear character to friends, colleagues, bosses and/or in press/publicly
4) Report criminal ‘hate crime’ allegations to police
//www.youtube.com/embed/4Qq257bPZ0c?wmode=opaque&enablejsapi=1","url":"https://youtu.be/4Qq257bPZ0c","width":640,"height":480,"providerName":"YouTube","thumbnailUrl":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4Qq257bPZ0c/hqdefault.jpg","resolvedBy":"youtube"}” data-block-type=”32″>
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, anti-Zionism, Gilad Atzmon, Hasbara, Jewish Deception, Jewish Lies, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jewish Propaganda, Zionism |
