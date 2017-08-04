Trump Tells Generals U.S. Should Plunder Afghan Minerals
In a recent situation room meeting with generals and top national security advisors, President Donald Trump reportedly compared war policy to renovating a restaurant and complained that the U.S. isn’t doing enough to exploit Afghanistan’s mineral wealth.
This is according to senior administration officials who leaked details of the “tense” meeting to NBC News.
Trump also complained that the U.S. is “losing” the war in Afghanistan—which is approaching its 16th year—and said he was contemplating firing Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of American forces in the country, who he has not met.
