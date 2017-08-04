Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

( 27 July – 02 August 2017)

Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

A civilian succumbed to his wounds in Hezma village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

38 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, a paramedic and a photojournalist, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

16 civilians were wounded in Jerusalem and its suburbs; 12 were wounded in the West Bank and 10 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 66 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 ones in occupied Jerusalem.

83 civilians, including 13 children, were arrested. Forty-two of them, including 11 children, were arrested in Jerusalem

Among those arrested was a Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Member, Hosni al-Borini.

Palmedia Media Services’ head office in Ramallah was raided.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied Palestinian Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continue to escalate their arbitrary measures against al-Aqsa Mosque.

123 civilians, who were present inside al-Aqsa Mosque, were arrested and taken to al-Masqoubiya interrogation facility.

13 demolition notices were issued against buildings in Ein al-Juwaiza neighbourhood in al-Walaja village that is located within the boundaries of the Israeli municipality.

Hundreds of settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in the anniversary of the so-called “Temple Destruction”.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

A 500-square-meter plot of land in Mothallath Kharsa, south of Doura, was levelled to establish a military watchtower.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli navy forces opened fire 7 times at fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (27 July – 02 August 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli forces wounded 38 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, a paramedic and a photojournalist, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Twenty-eight of them were in the West Bank while 10 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea.

In the West Bank, on 28 July 2017, Israeli forces killed Abdullah Taqatqa (24), from Marah Ma’ala, south of Bethlehem. The aforementioned person was killed when Israeli fo rces opened fire at him while walking on Beit Fajjar-Bethlehem road leading to “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of the city. They claimed he attempted to stab Israeli soldiers.

In the same context, on 27 July 2017, medical sources at Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah pronounced Mohammed Kan’an (26), from Hezma village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, dead succumbing to wounds he sustained during clashes with Israeli forces. According to PCHR’s investigations, the aforementioned person was wounded on 24 July 2017, when Israeli forces moved into Hezma village.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 28 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a photojournalist; 16 were wounded in occupied Jerusalem, while the 12 others were wounded in the West Bank. Six of them were hit with live bullets while 22 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 July 2017, Israeli forces killed Abdul Rahman Abu Hmaisa (16), when they opened fire at dozens of youngsters protesting against the Israeli practices in al-Aqsa Mosque near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the same context, the border areas witnessed protests against the Israeli closure imposed on Gaza. The Israeli forces used force against the protestors. As a result, 10 Palestinians, including 2 children and a paramedic, were wounded. Three of them were hit with live bullets and 7 others were hit with tear gas canisters and sound bombs.

Concerning attacks on fishermen, on 27 July 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishermen, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip, and chased them. Similar attacks recurred against the Palestinian fishing boats in the same area on 30 and 31 July and 01 and 02 August 2017. Moreover, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats off al-Sudaniya shore, north of the Gaza Strip, on 28 July and 02 August 2017. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported in all of the abovementioned incidents. It should be noted that the fishing boats were sailing within 3-5 nautical miles.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 66 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 7 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 83 Palestinian civilians, including 13 children. Forty-one of them, including 11 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs. Furthermore, 123 civilians, who were present in al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday, 27 July 2017, were arrested and then taken to al-Massqoubiya interrogation facility. Among those arrested was PLC Member of the Change and Reform Bloc (Hamas), Hosni al-Borini, who was arrested from his house in northern Asirah village, north of Nablus.

During the reporting period, on 29 July 2017, Israeli forces raided Palmedia Media Services’ head office in Ramallah. They damaged the doors and covered the surveillance cameras with adhesive tapes. It should be noted that company offers media services to a number of Arab and international satellite channels, including al-Quds, BBC, France 24 and RT.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority

Although the metal detectors, stands and railings were removed from the entrances of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli authorities continued imposing restrictions on the Muslim worshippers. On 27 July 2017, after tens of thousands of worshippers entered the Mosque, Israeli forces stormed it while opening fire. They wounded 16 Palestinians with live and rubber-coated metal bullets. Besides, dozens sustained bruises as they were beaten up. Israeli forces arrested over 123 civilians, who were inside the Mosque, and took them to al-Masqoubiya interrogation facility. On Friday, 28 July 2017, the Israeli authorities announced banning males below 50 from entering the Old City. They also deployed a big number of Israeli officers in the streets and at al-Aqsa gates while blocked some streets with metal barriers.

In the context of demolition notices, on 02 August 2017, the Israeli authorities sent 13 demolition notices against buildings, including 9 houses in Ein al-Jwaiza area in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that Ein al-Jwaiza area is located within the boundaries of the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem and its inhabitants pay the property tax “Arnona” although they do not hold a Jerusalemite ID.

Concerning settlers attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, hundreds of settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque on the anniversary of the so-called “Temple Destruction”. On 01 August 2017, 722 of them stormed the Mosque while 1,097 others stormed it on 02 August according to the Islamic Endowments (Awqaf) Department in Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and settler attacks

On 31 July 2017, the Israeli forces levelled a 500-square-meter plot of land in Mothallath Kharsa, south of Doura, southwest of Hebron in order to establish a military watchtower.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 27 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed near Bilal Mosque. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Abdul Halim al-Talahmah (24) and then arrested him. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Khaled Etbaish (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron, and stationed near al-Zawiyah Mosque. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Mohammed Hadmi (50). They broke the outdoor and detained the family members in a room at gunpoint. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Arafat Hadmi. They topped the house roof and locked the family members until approximately 03:00. They then arrested ‘Arafat’s son Wa’ad (27) and confiscated his car. They also stole a sum of money of about NIS 7,000. ‘Arafat al-Hadmi said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“My 8-member family and I, including 3 children, were locked in the living room by masked soldiers. They also handcuffed my sons Eslam (30) and Wa’ad (27) with plastic ties. We were detained for an hour and a half until another Israeli force arrived along with an officer known as Omer. The soldiers violently searched the house and questioned Eslam and Wa’ad. They ordered us to give the car key as we thought they want to search it. At approximately 03:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from our house and arrested my son Wa’ad, whose wedding is after two weeks. After we checked the house, we found out that the soldiers stole a sum of money of approximately NIS 7,000 and confiscated the car.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nawaf Ahmed al-Jayari (46).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Riyad Khdair Morshed Sabarnah (40) and Hammad Ahmed Hammad Abu Maria (25). They also handed a summons to Mahmoud Yasser Brigheth (24) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Akram Mo’een Fawzi Mousa (18), Mohammed Rabah ‘Abbas Kassab (19) and Ahmed Mustafa Mardawi (19).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Eshaq Abu Hashhash (32).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Marcel Mahmoud As’aad (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zakariyah Bilal al-Khatib (25) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:00, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:25, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Asef Hekmat Abdul Mahdi ‘Ali (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched an under construction house belonging to Mohammed Rasem Husain . A military decision was issued to keep the house as a military barrack after the Israeli forces took over it in early July 2017, and were supposed to evacuate it on 26 July 2017.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla, Sa’ir, al-Rayheyiah villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron; Hablah village, south east of Qalqiliyah and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Friday, 28 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdul Karim Mustafa Ghzail (19).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Silet al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Morshed Sadeq Abu al-Khair (25).

At approximately 05:10, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Mohammed Mahmoud al-Aqra’a (35) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:00, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli soldiers opened fire at Abdullah ‘Ali Mahmoud Taqatqah (24) from Marah Ma’la, south of Bethlehem, due to which he sustained fatal shots. They opened fire at him while he was walking on Beit Fajjar-Bethlehem road about 200 meters away from the settlement road 60 leading to “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city. After Abdulla’s injury, an Israeli ambulance arrived at the area, but neither the paramedics nor the soldiers offered him first aid. The Israeli forces then transferred him via a military jeep to an unknown destination. They claimed that Abdullah attempted to carry out a stab attack against the soldiers.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Joyous village, northeast of the city; Halhoul, Dura, Ethna village and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron.

Saturday, 29 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into several neighbourhoods and stationed in Abu al-Da’jan and al-Salam areas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Majdi Radi al-Junaidi (20) and Abed al-Elah Mohammed al-Sa’ed (16).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Ma’la village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mahmoud Taqatqah, but no arrests were reported. It should be noted that ‘Ali is the father of Abdullah Taqatqah, who was killed by the Israeli forces on the previous day while he was walking on the road between Beit Fajjar village and Bethlehem, which leads to “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Abdullah ‘Afifi, a disabled person, and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces accompanied with dozens of military jeeps moved into Ramallah and al-Birah, and stationed in al-Ersal Street. They raided and searched the office of Palmedia Company for Media Services. The soldiers broke the doors and covered the surveillance cameras in the building with adhesive tapes. It should be noted that the abovementioned company provides media services for many Arab and international satellite channels, such as al-Quds, al-Mayadeen, BBC, France 24 and RT. Moreover, the Israeli forces said in a statement that their soldiers “raided and searched offices of a broadcast station in Ramallah that is suspected of producing and broadcasting materials inciting terrorism. They confiscated some materials too”.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Daheyah neighborhood, Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus; Tal village, southwest of the city; ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Yatta, Beit Ummer, Hadab, al-Fawar and Raboud villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 30 July 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Ghuneimat (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Deir area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Essa Qaysieh (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets in response. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the foot and a 17-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the foot too. At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces arrested Diyaa’ Mohammed Salamah (18) and Abdullah Qasem a-Sa’adi (19).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 6 military jeeps and a “Shabak” jeep moved into Eskan Roujeeb village, east of Nablus, and stationed in the vicinity of al-Haj Hamad building. They raided and searched the first floor of a 4-storey building where Abdullah Mohammed Nayef al-Haj Hamad lives. The Israeli forces questioned Abdullah about receiving money from abroad, but he denied that. They ordered him to delete the content of the surveillance cameras that were in the house. They also searched the house and confiscated a car for driving lessons that belongs to Abdullah and handed him over a confiscation receipt. It should be noted that Abdullah is the brother of prisoner Yahyah al-Haj Hamad, one of the attackers, who committed “Etamar” attack in late September 2015. The attack was carried out after the Israeli settlers’ burnt Dawabsha family. Yahya is sentenced to 2 life imprisonment sentences and 30 years of imprisonment. The Israeli forces claimed that that Israeli forces, Intelligence Service and police raided a house belonging to the family of “Etamar” attacker and confiscated a car claiming that it was bought with money transferred to them by Hamas Movement for Yahya carried out the attack in which 2 settlers were killed. The Israeli forces also claimed that Hamas Movement transferred money to the attacker’s family to rebuild their house, which was demolished by the Israeli forces after the attack.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron and stationed in al-Haria Valley and Qalqas. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Nathmi al-Jamal (25), Hamzah Turki Abu Dawoud (29) and Soheib Hamed Abu Turki (30).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Ethna villages and Halhoul; Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit and Mashah village, west of the city.

Monday, 31 July 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nahed Ahmed Raihan Qabha (51). It should be noted that the abovementioned is an officer at the Palestinian General Intelligence Service (GIS) in the Palestinian Authority.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Anas Khaled al-Saifi (21) and Yahya Mohammed al-Khamour (20).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Mahmoud Qnais (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Hebron, Yatta, Bani Na’im and Kafel Hares villages, north of Salfit.

Tuesday, 01 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Zain Sayel ‘Essa (19), Samer Mahmoud ‘Essa (16) and Mohammed Kamal al-Faghuri (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hassan Mohammed Najajrah (23) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Baset al-Haroub (24), who is accused by the Israeli forces of carrying out a shooting attack near “Gush Etzion” settlement on 19 November 2015. Two settlers were killed due to the attack and the Israeli forces arrested Mohammed after wounding him. The soldier confiscated a car and a sum of money of approximately NIS 300, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Daerat al-Sair area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Marwan Sa’adi Abdul ‘Afou al-Qawasmeh, who was killed by the Israeli forces in late June 2014. They accused him of kidnaping 3 settlers in Hebron and killing them. The Israeli forces withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, Beit Awla, villages and the southern area in Hebron.

Wednesday, 02 August 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Tareq Ahmed Mahmoud ‘Oudah (22) an Eslam Mohammed Majli ‘Essa (21).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Talouzah village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses then arrested Omer Ahmed Zuhdi Darawshah (47) and Riyad Yusuf Salahat (38), who has a Master degree in journalism .

At approximately 05:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 and 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 08:50. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 13:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued for about 20 minutes. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Faqir area. They raided and searched several houses belonging to al-Na’amin family, whose son Isam’il Ibrahim Isma’il Na’amin (19) was arrested by the Israeli forces under the pretext of carrying out a stab attack in Tal Aviv area on Wednesday afternoon. The soldiers damaged the house contents and questioned the family on the spot, but no arrests were reported.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

At approximately 13:45 on Friday afternoon, 28 July 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child and a journalist, were wounded. Tareq Hekmat Shtaiwi (12) sustained a metal bullet wound to the back, Journalist Bashar Mahmoud Nazal Saleh (70) sustained a metal bullet wound to the neck, a 40-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right shoulder, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg and a 39-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the back.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Demonstrations Against Israeli Measures in al-Aqsa Mosque:

West Bank:

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 28 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest and made their way to Howarah checkpoint, south of Nablus in rejection to the Israeli measures against al-Aqsa Mosque. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned checkpoint, they set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet shrapnel wound to the left cheek. He was transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as moderate.

Following the Friday prayer that was performed in al-Husain Ben ‘Ali Stadium in Hebron, the worshippers made their way to al-Zawiyah Gate. There was an Israeli force stationed at the military checkpoint (56) established on al-Shuhadaa’ Street, which is closed. They threw stones and fireworks at the soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters at them. The young men were dispersed and the soldiers chased them between the shops amidst Israeli soldiers’ firing live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained live bullet wound to the leg, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the leg, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound and a 19-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the arm.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 28 July 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, protesting against the Israeli violations committed in al-Aqsa Mosque. About 150 civilians gathered about 50 to 200 meters away from the security fence. They set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Abdul Rahman Husain Jaber Abu Hamisah (16) from al-Buraij was killed by a live bullet that entered the right shoulder and exited the left one. Moreover, 2 civilians, including a child, from al-Buraij sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

One of the wounded civilians said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“Some young men and I approached about 50 meters away from the border fence where a number of the soldiers were lying down on two sand hills. We threw stones at them and they fired tear gas canisters at us, so we returned and then a number of the young men again approached the abovementioned border fence. At approximately 03:30, the soldiers fired live bullets at us. After an hour and a half, I knew that there was a wounded person bleeding. I moved forward and a child followed me. I then saw Abdul Rahman Abu Hamisah lying on the ground and putting his hand on his chest as he was bleeding. After the Israeli soldiers opened fire at us, the child, who was with me, was wounded and fell to the ground. I attempted to pull Abu Hamisah, but the soldiers opened fire at us again. I felt pain in my right thigh and fell to the ground. Ten minutes later, 3 young men came and carried Abu Hamisah, who was dying, and others carried the fainted child, who was with me. Moreover, 2 other young men came and took me by a motorcycle and drove for about 300 meters. After that, we saw an ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which took me to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.”

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan villages, east of Khan Yunis. They set fire to tires and raised Palestinian flags. A number of them approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them to disperse them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg and was transferred to Gaza European Hospital. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli measures in occupied Jerusalem. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00 on the same day. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child and a volunteer paramedic in the PRCS, were hit with tear gas canisters.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

