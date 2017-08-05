Egypt’s accession to the Syrian understandings is a Saudi positioning انضمام مصر للتفاهمات السورية تموضع سعودي

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Egyptian country through its diplomatic, military, and security institutions and at the peak of the control of the Muslim Brotherhood on the authority was keen to keep its relationships with the Syrian country outside the game of the Muslim Brotherhood. The leaders of these institutions did not hide their feelings of standing with the Syrian army and the Syrian President as well as the bet on the fall of the Muslim Brotherhood project in Syria in order to overthrow it in Egypt.

After the fall of the Muslim Brotherhood the Egyptian position has insisted on it, but it continued avoiding the publicity and the propaganda, it remained in the middle between the opposition which it tries to clean up its ranks from the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Nusra, and ISIS, searching for who can support it to make Cairo’s platform similar the Egyptian policy, but this has not achieved yet. But the Egyptian seeking for neutrality was due to the conviction that the role of Egypt comes from its linking with the track of settlements rather than the bias to the Syrian country, on the other hand and which is most important, due to the conviction of the Egyptian leadership of the need to adjust the Egyptian timing on the appropriate Saudi-American timing. So there is no justification for taking a risk if the US –Saudi position that supports the settlements is not ready yet, because the presence of Riyadh and Washington outside the settlements will lead to their failure, and therefore, Egypt will lose so much politically, diplomatically, and financially, it will put itself in a confrontation that it cannot bear its consequences.

At every stage of the stages of the Russian progress towards settlements, Egypt was present in the Russian considerations, the Syrian preference of the regional parties were always given to Egypt when it was ready, but when Astana path has got matured the Russians tried to lure Egypt to make a balance with Turkey and a parallel balance with Iran. The two balances were of interest to Egypt and its leadership, but Egypt reserved from giving the response after it saw American ambiguity and Saudi discouraging, so it realized that the time has not come yet, but when the US-Russian understanding about the southern of Syria became ready, Egypt decided to draw a plan of moving towards Russia entitled “an agenda for the Syrian south that stretches till the countryside of Damascus and Ghouta where Egypt will be a regional partner in it and where Jordan be under its umbrella”. “It ensures getting rid of Al Nusra and ISIS and isolating the similar takfiri groups as Al-Rahamn legion and the formations associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, As it ensures that the understandings will have humanitarian and civilian dimension as well as the preparation to participate in sending Egyptian observers if the Syrian country accepts that”.

The concerned parties with the Syrian south are: America the partner of Russia in the understanding, second, Israel which knows the limited capacities of Jordan and its inability to have a Syrian consensus for a role of observers inside the Syrian territories, so this requires Saudi acceptance as long as the pivotal force in Ghouta is the Army of Islam which is affiliated to Saudi Arabia, this is during the crisis in which Egypt and Saudi Arabia converge in standing against Qatar and having the same position towards the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Nusra, Al Rhamn legion, and Ahrar Al Sham and the attempt to determine the size of the Turkish participation as a regional sponsor of the settlement and forming an Arab balance in exchange of the Iranian presence.

Egypt’s sponsorship in partnership with Russia to have understating about Ghouta is the beginning and the indicator of a new stage, it includes American and Saudi support and no Israeli objection otherwise Egypt would not take this initiative. At the end of this stage during weeks or few months the Egyptian role will include Egyptian observers in Syria who will devote the Syrian-Egyptian cooperation desired by Damascus and which is not opposed by neither Iran nor Hezbollah despite the apparent competition, guarantees, and differences in agendas. The Egyptian rise in the region especially in Syria is in itself a positive welcoming sign, while the consensus of the camp of the opponents of Syria on the Egyptian role is a sign of their weakness not its complicity with them.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يوليو 24, 2017

– حرصت الدولة المصرية بمؤسساتها الدبلوماسية والعسكرية والأمنية في ذروة سيطرة الإخوان المسلمين على السلطة، على إبقاء علاقاتها بالدولة السورية خارج لعبة الإخوان، ولم يُخفِ قادة هذه المؤسسات مشاعرهم بالوقوف مع الجيش السوري والرئيس السوري والرهان على سقوط مشروع الإخوان في سورية ليتسنّى إسقاطه في مصر. وبعد سقوط الإخوان استمرّ الموقف المصري على ثباته، لكنه بقي يتفادى الإشهار والمجاهرة، وبقي يقف في منتصف الطريق بين المعارضة التي يحاول أن ينظف صفوفها من الإخوان والنصرة وداعش، ويفتش عمّن يمكنه دعمه من بين صفوفها لتكون منصة القاهرة تشبه السياسة المصرية. وهو ما لم يتحقق بعد، لكن الأصل في السعي المصري لمظهر الحياد كان من جهة لقناعة بأنّ دور مصر يتأتى من ربطه بمسار التسويات وليس الانحياز للدولة السورية، ومن جهة مقابلة وهي الأهمّ، لقناعة القيادة المصرية بالحاجة لضبط الساعة المصرية على توقيت سعودي أميركي مناسب، فلا مبرّر لمجازفة في ظلّ عدم نضج موقف سعودي أميركي داعم للتسويات، لأنّ وجود الرياض وواشنطن خارج التسويات سيؤدّي لفشلها، ولأنّ مصر ستخسر بذلك الكثير سياسياً ودبلوماسياً ومالياً وتضع نفسها في مواجهة لا تستطيع تحمّل تبعاتها.

– في كلّ مرحلة من مراحل التقدّم الروسي نحو خيارات للتسويات كانت مصر حاضرة في الحسابات الروسية، وكانت الأفضلية السورية للأطراف الإقليمية تمنح دائماً لمصر عندما تكون جاهزة. وعندما تبلور مسار أستانة حاول الروس جذب مصر بإغرائها بإقامة توازن مقابل مع تركيا، وتوازن موازٍ مع إيران، والأمران جاذبان لمصر وقيادتها، لكن مصر درست وتحفظت على الاستجابة بعدما لمست غموضاً أميركياً وعدم تشجيع سعودي. فأدركت انّ التوقيت لم يحن بعد، وعندما تبلور التفاهم الأميركي الروسي حول جنوب سورية، قرّرت مصر التحرك لرسم خطة تحرك نحو روسيا عنوانها روزنامة للجنوب السوري تمتدّ حتى ريف دمشق والغوطة تكون مصر الشريك الإقليمي فيها، ويكون الأردن تحت مظلتها، وتتضمّن إنهاء النصرة وداعش وعزل الجماعات التكفيرية المشابهة كفيلق الرحمن، والتشكيلات المرتبطة بالإخوان، وتضمين التفاهمات بعداً إنسانياً ومدنياً، والاستعداد للمساهمة مع تبلور صورته بإرسال مراقبين مصريّين، إذا لقي الأمر ترحيب الدولة السورية.

– الأطراف المعنية بالجنوب السوري تبدأ بأميركا شريك الروس في التفاهم، وتمرّ بـ«إسرائيل» التي تعرف محدودية قدرات الأردن وعجزه عن الحصول على موافقة سورية لدور المراقب داخل الأراضي السورية، وتستدعي قبولاً سعودياً طالما القوة المحورية في الغوطة هي جيش الإسلام المحسوب على السعودية، في زمن الأزمة التي تشترك فيها مصر مع السعودية بوجه قطر وتشترك فيها السعودية مع مصر بالموقف من الإخوان والنصرة وفيلق الرحمن وأحرار الشام ومحاولة تحديد حجم المشاركة التركية كراعٍ إقليمي للتسويات، وإقامة توازن عربي مقابل للحضور الإيراني.

– رعاية مصر بالشراكة مع روسيا للتفاهم حول الغوطة هي بداية ومؤشر لمرحلة جديدة، تتضمّن دعماً أميركياً وسعودياً وعدم ممانعة «إسرائيلية»، وإلا لما أقدمت مصر على التحرك. وفي نهاية هذه المرحلة خلال أسابيع أو شهور قليلة سيكون من ضمن الدور المصري وجود مراقبين مصريين في سورية يكرّسون التعاون السوري المصري الذي تريده دمشق ولا تمانع به طهران ولا يزعج حزب الله، رغم ما يبدو ظاهراً من تنافس أو من ضمانات أو تباين في الأجندات. فنهضة مصر لدور في المنطقة، خصوصاً في سورية بحدّ ذاته علامة إيجابية تلقى الترحيب، وموافقة معسكر خصوم سورية والمقاومة على دور مصر علامة على ضعفهم وليس على تواطئها معهم.

