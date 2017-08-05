Insight Vox: Gilad Atzmon and the attack on dissent (video)

Author and musician, Gilad Atzmon, has published several books on identity, politics and philosophy; most recently “Being in Time” which examines the post-political world.

He now faces a desperate attempt to destroy his musical career and take away his livelihood. In an extended interview we examine what he is saying that is “forbidden”, who seeks to silence him, how it is done and how we should respond.

Anonymous and unfounded charges of “holocaust denial”, “antisemitism” and of unspecified “hatred” are being used in these attacks. But never is evidence given, let alone tested. The allegations seem to have a power that does not require any underlying truth. How does rationality respond to such incantations?.

He is under attack for his ideas, but it is his music that is targeted, not the ideas themselves. Why should this be? Perhaps it is a simple and crude ploy to cripple him financially. But perhaps it is because in Atzmon, jazz remains a form of resistance. Beauty, spontaneity, grace and authenticity are the hallmarks of his music. Perhaps it is these qualities that his opponents cannot allow to exist.

Join Gilad Atzmon and David Scott as they explore the battle raging around “Being in Time”