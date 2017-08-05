Posted on by michaellee2009

Scheer: ‘Fake News’ Label Is Used to ‘Whitewash American History’ (Video)

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the fourth installment.

“This question of ‘fake news’ has real power now,” says Robert Scheer, “and you can use it against anyone who comes up with a narrative that’s different from yours.”

