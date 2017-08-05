BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) reign of terror in Al-Sukhnah is near its end, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) swarms the city from several axes.

According to a soldier from the 5th Corps, the Syrian Army has entered Al-Sukhnah from three different axes, forcing the Islamic State militants to retreat towards the city-center.

The soldier added that the battle for Al-Sukhnah could end tonight because the Islamic State is surrounded from several axes and greatly outnumbered by the Syrian Army.

Al-Sukhnah is a strategic city that is located northeast of Palmyra and along the main highway to Deir Ezzor.

Liberating Al-Sukhnah will put the Syrian Army in position to enter the Deir Ezzor Governorate from its western axis for the first time in over two years.

