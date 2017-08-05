Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have allegedly liberated the strategic town of Sukhna from ISIS terrorists in the province of Homs.

According to some pro-government sources the town has been already liberated. Other sources claim that some fighting is still ongoing but the SAA and the NDF will liberate the town soon.

Earlier today, government troops overrun the ISIS defense and entered the town of Sukhna following a success in capturing the overlooking heights in the area.

Pro-government forces fighters have reportedly entered Sukhna town in the Syrian province of Homs and pushed ISIS terrorists to start wihdrawing from this strategic town.

According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies entered the town amid an intense fighting with ISIS units. However, government troops, backed up by attack helicopters, were allegedly able to overrun the ISIS defense.

Earlier today, the SAA and allies took control of important heights overlooking Sukhna and established a fire control over the town.

Even if reports about the collapse of the ISIS defense in Sukhna is not confirmed, the ISIS units inside the town will remain in a very complicated military situation under a constant artillery shelling from multiple directions.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) reign of terror in Al-Sukhnah is near its end, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) swarms the city from several axes. According to a soldier from the 5th Corps, the Syrian Army has entered Al-Sukhnah from three different axes, forcing the Islamic State militants to retreat towards the city-center. The soldier added that the battle for Al-Sukhnah could end tonight because the Islamic State is surrounded from several axes and greatly outnumbered by the Syrian Army. Al-Sukhnah is a strategic city that is located northeast of Palmyra and along the main highway to Deir Ezzor. Liberating Al-Sukhnah will put the Syrian Army in position to enter the Deir Ezzor Governorate from its western axis for the first time in over two years. Related Videos

