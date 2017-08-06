DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Saudi Arabian Army and aligned forces began attacking Houthi-held positions around the Anbarah Mountain in Al-Jouf province after which heavy clashes broke out between the warring parties.

With clashes raging on throughout the day, the Houthi-led Popular Committees finally managed to repel the assault, leaving many dead Saudi troops dead in the wake of the brief offensive.

Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN

Houthi soldier also captured ammunition and light weaponry following the failed attack which the Sanaa-based government claimed to be a carefully planned ambush.

Anbarah Mountain overlooks much of Saudi border and is regularly used as a launching pad to strike behind enemy lines in Saudi Arabia. As such, the hill top is frequently attacked although it remains under Yemeni control for now.
Related Videos