As the death toll from the Saudi-led war on the impoverished country increases by the day, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement cautioned the international community against providing a cover for Saudi Arabia’s atrocities in Yemen.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdulsalam wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that more Saudi crimes would only lead to greater steadfastness on the part of the Yemenis in support of their dignity and the sovereignty of their homeland.

Abdulsalam further called on the Popular Committees and allied army soldiers to step up their operations against the Saudi military and mercenaries.

The remarks came hours after three women and six children from the same family were killed and three others injured in a Saudi-led airstrike on the Mahda district of northwestern Yemeni city of Saada.

Abdel-Ilah al-Azzi, the head of the local health department, said, “We are recording all the crimes of the enemy and we will not forget them. All the criminals will be put on trial soon, God willing.”

The deadly air raid took place at dawn on Friday while the family was asleep.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a brutal military campaign against Yemen for more than two years to reinstall a Riyadh-friendly former president. The Saudi military campaign, however, has failed to achieve its goal.

The protracted war had already martyred over 12,000 Yemenis, with the US and the UK providing the bulk of weapons used by Saudi forces and giving coordinates for the airstrikes, which have killed many civilians.

The Saudi-led offensive has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure and led to a humanitarian crisis and a cholera epidemic.

The number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has exceeded 419,800 while almost 2,000 people have died since the outbreak of the epidemic in April, according to the latest figures provided by the World Health Organization [WHO].

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

05-08-2017 | 13:31