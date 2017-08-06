Horrific footage showing the aftermath from the Saudi massacre in northern Yemen

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Houthi forces launched a powerful assault in the JIzan Region of Saudi Arabia on Friday night, following the Saudi-led Coalition’s massacre of civilians in Yemen’s Sa’ada Governorate.

Using their plethora of ATGMs, the Houthi forces rained missiles on several Saudi military posts in the Jizan Region, scoring a multitude of direct hits in the process.

In response to the Houthi attack, the Saudi-led Coalition launched several airstrikes over the Jizan Region and northern Yemen, targeting any potential threat near the border.

The Saudi Coalition began the day by carrying out a massacre in the Sa’ada Governorate of Yemen, killing at least nine civilians, including six children and three women.

The official media wing of the Houthi forces has issued a statement condemning the Coalition’s massacre.

