Horrific footage showing the aftermath from the Saudi massacre in northern Yemen

By  Leith Fadel
 –

05/08/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – People were seen rummaging through the rubble of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, on Friday.

The strike reportedly killed nine members of the same family, at least three women and six children, local officials reported.

 The Red Crescent were also on scene to help with the wounded and transport them to a local hospital.

The Saudi-led coalition maintains that it does not target civilians in its airstrikes on the small Arab nation; however, a large number of Yemeni civilians have been killed as a result of their attacks.

Houthi forces retaliate against Saudi military in Jizan after recent coalition massacre in Saada

By  Leith Fadel
 –

04/08/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Houthi forces launched a powerful assault in the JIzan Region of Saudi Arabia on Friday night, following the Saudi-led Coalition’s massacre of civilians in Yemen’s Sa’ada Governorate.

Using their plethora of ATGMs, the Houthi forces rained missiles on several Saudi military posts in the Jizan Region, scoring a multitude of direct hits in the process.

In response to the Houthi attack, the Saudi-led Coalition launched several airstrikes over the Jizan Region and northern Yemen, targeting any potential threat near the border.

The Saudi Coalition began the day by carrying out a massacre in the Sa’ada Governorate of Yemen, killing at least nine civilians, including six children and three women.

The official media wing of the Houthi forces has issued a statement condemning the Coalition’s massacre.

