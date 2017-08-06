Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The below post was originally Posted on in reply to Laura Stuart a British citizen who embrased Sunni Islam and Joined Sectarian “Muslim” Brotherhood. Cosequently, Laura was a strong supportet of Hamas, Laura Stuart is one Mavi Marmara Survivors.

She supported the so-called “Arab” spring and the Anglo Zionist conspiracy to change the rgime in both Libya and later in Syria, because she and her American Brotherhod believe that success will never come for the Muslims from deviant sects in Syria, Lenanon and Iran.

Laura, and others, like their brothers in Hamas believed that Palestine shall be liberated by “REAL MUSLIM HEROS” in QATAR and Turkey

ِAccording to Abdalbari Atwan, Hamas realized its grave mistake and is in the process of re-joining the Axis of Resistance, one upon a time they called “Axis of deviants”

==============================

Posted on March 2, 2012

I am sure Laura have read my comment on her post : What About Syria?

She replied but here on the wrong place. I wonder why”

laura stuart said… There are some Palestinians amongst my friends who say that Assad has helped them, this is true. But success will never come for the Muslims by expecting a solution from a deviant sect like the Shia. Success for the Palestinians will only come from Allah s.w.t. and the Palestinians of all people should know that there is no solution from any other power.

I am sure she will read my new comment, and I hope she would comment here under this post

—-

So Laura, they taught you, “success will never come for the Muslims by expecting a solution from a deviant sect like the Shea”. Consequently, success will never come from deviant such as Iran, Syria an Hezbollah, nor from Hamas as long as it is allied with them.

If you believe this BS, Palestine don’t need neither your support nor the support of all those promoting sectarian wars and divisions among Muslim.

At the outset, I would remind you that you ended one of your posts titled by the verses.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَىٰ أَوْلِيَاءَ ۘبَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ ۚ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ ۗ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ ﴿٥١﴾[5:51]

O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.

I shall start from here

O, laura, “you who have believed,” you have to read this verses within its historic context, and with all other verses dealing with Jews and Christians. If you do, you will realize that Allah is instructing you, and your Islamists, not to take your enemies, as allies.

(It happened that some Christians and some Jews were the enemies when the verses was revealed) ,

Therefore, as a Muslem, allies such as Gilad Atzmon and Stuart Littlewood, are bothers in humanity not enemies.

YES “Success for the Palestinians will only come from Allah s.w.t.” but can you tell me from where the success of Vietnam come, the answer is from Allah, unless you believe Allah is yours, and not the lord of universe, and humans, all humans, the believers and seculars, and unless believe that Quran is addressed only to Muslims not to all Humanity (Al-nas, Al-aalameen)

Having said that, let us move forward. I hope you agree with me that “God does not change what folk until they change what is in themselves” and “If ye help Allah , He will help you and will make your foothold firm”

Let us move forward to see how we could help God so he would help us.

Would you please read the following two verses?

وَأَعِدُّوا لَهُم مَّا اسْتَطَعْتُم مِّن قُوَّةٍ وَمِن رِّبَاطِ الْخَيْلِ تُرْهِبُونَ بِهِ عَدُوَّ اللَّـهِ وَعَدُوَّكُمْ وَآخَرِينَ مِن دُونِهِمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَهُمُ اللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُهُمْ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّـهِ يُوَفَّ إِلَيْكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تُظْلَمُونَ ﴿٦٠﴾ ۞ وَإِن جَنَحُوا لِلسَّلْمِ فَاجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ ۞ وَإِن جَنَحُوا لِلسَّلْمِ فَاجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّـهِ إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ ﴿٦١﴾

Go to all Quran translations you will find that the verses is translated like this:

And prepare against them what force you can and horses tied at the frontier, to frighten thereby the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them, whom you do not know (but) Allah knows them; and whatever thing you will spend in Allah’s way, it will be paid back to you fully and you shall not be dealt with unjustly. (60)

‘If they seek peace, then seek you ‘peace. FORCE And trust in God for He is the One that heareth and knoweth all things.’ (8.61)

Translation, in general, is based on Tafseer books. The above translation of verses (61), reflects how our Muslim leaders, and their puppet “scholars” used and abused the Quran to justify treason and taking our enemies as allies. The verses was used and abused by Sadat and his puppet Shaikh Shaarawi, to justify visiting Jerusalem, and the “Shalom” Camp David treaty, and to justify the so called Arab initiative, and now is used by your Islamist in Egypt, Tunis and Libya, to Justify taking Nato and the west as their allies.

The two Verses should be read together, let me do that using my mind not Sheik Arifi likes “pre-set minds”

And prepare against them what “FORCE” you can and horses tied at the frontier, to frighten thereby the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them, whom you do not know (but) Allah knows them; and whatever thing you will spend in Allah’s way, it will be paid back to you fully and you shall not be dealt with unjustly. (60)

Allah is asking “you who have believed,” to prepare for THEM and others besides them(Your real enemies, not the so-called “deviant sects”, look around you and you will see both THEM and OTHERS BESISES THEM) what FORCE you can…. to “frighten“ them and others beside them.

In other words, the first verses urges us to acquire power to prevent aggression (Frighten -not terrorize) the enemy and others beside him. In modern terms: Achieve Power Balance.

According to syrian resercher Professor Mohamad Shahrour IT refers not to Peace in vesres 61, but to FORCE in Verses 60.

And if they incline to peace, then incline to it (FORCE, not PEACE) and trust in Allah; surely He is the Hearing, the Knowing. (61)

In English “it” stands for both feminine, masculine, In Arabic Force is feminine, Peace is masculine, So if Allah is talking about peace, Allah should have used [ له not لها]

[ قال لها أي اجنح للقوة، ولو قصد الجنوح للسلم لقال له]

In other words: IF THEY INCLINE TO PEACE, THEN INCLINE TO FORCE, to keep the enemy frightened and prevent WAR.

Back to you Islamist’s claim that “success will never come for the Muslims by expecting a solution from a deviant sect like the Shia”.

As far as I see, only Syria and Iran are doing that, and because they did there enemies, the Zionized western countries, are in a mess, and are seeking the help of those “besides them” I mean Islamists, Arab league, the UN, to divide us. SO, get out of “them” and our of “those besides them”.

Implement your golden rule: By Your Friends You Are Known

I am sure is if you zoom out of your “Islamist VEIL” and storm your brain while reading your Quran, by your eyes and your brain, not by the eyes of puppets such as Sheik Arifi, I am sure you would understand the stupidity of Islamist idiots, and realize that the so-called deviant sects, and their Sunni Hamas (I am not sure if they will continue), are the only Muslims, following the the Quran of both Shia and Sunna.

On the opposite side, though the enemy never inclined to Peace, Arabs and Muslims took the verse 61 out of its context and inclined to peace as strategic option (Camp David, Oslo, Wadi Araba, and now indirect talks) and forget the verses 60, and if they care to acquire power, they do it to keep the western military industry running, and to use it against their people, and the so-called “deviant sect” in Syria, may be in Iran.

Sad to say that we Muslims has abandoned Quran, and our enemy is following it. Just look how the US did it after the fall of communism, and how Israeli did it after Camp David, Oslo and also after its defeat in Lebanon and Gaza. When Arabs and Muslims “inclined to peace”, Zionists inclined to acquire more force

BTW, Laura, I am not Shea, not Sunni, by birth I am Sunni, who embraced Islam at his forties

In case you missed it:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Islam, Islamists, Laura Stuart, Palestine, Quran, War on Syria, Zionized western countries |