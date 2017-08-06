Posted on by michaellee2009

TRUMP IS THE SWAMP / Trump’s Jewish Elite MAFIA & The 5 Dancing Israelis

How much proof does it take for America to see who is ruling her? How much proof does it take for Americans to see who Donald Trump really is? This does not mean that Hillary would have been better, it simply means that there has always been a plan in place. They are all sucking America dry, while the Goyim continue to think they have a savior.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: The Enemy Within, US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel, US Congress, Israel-USA Relationship, USA, America, Trump |