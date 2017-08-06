TRUMP IS THE SWAMP / Trump’s Jewish Elite MAFIA & The 5 Dancing Israelis

Posted on August 6, 2017 by michaellee2009

TRUMP IS THE SWAMP / Trump’s Jewish Elite MAFIA & The 5 Dancing Israelis

How much proof does it take for America to see who is ruling her? How much proof does it take for Americans to see who Donald Trump really is? This does not mean that Hillary would have been better, it simply means that there has always been a plan in place. They are all sucking America dry, while the Goyim continue to think they have a savior.

Advertisements

Filed under: The Enemy Within, US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel, US Congress, Israel-USA Relationship, USA, America, Trump |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: