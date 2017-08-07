israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: Gazan Fishermen Come Under israeli Fire

Posted on August 7, 2017

Gazan Fishermen Come Under Israeli Fire

Gazan fishermen suffered from decade-long siege, which limits their incursions to just six nautical miles. (Photo: via Maan)

Israeli naval forces opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip, forcing the fishermen to flee to the shore for safety. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the so-called “buffer zone”- on the Gaza side of the Israeli-Gaza border – as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave

