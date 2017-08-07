Syrian Army Advances Further In Direction Of Deir Ezzor Following Liberation Of Sukhna (Maps, Video, Photos)

Posted on by michaellee2009

South Front

On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies captured Rjam al-Saboun area east of the recently liberated Sukhna town. The SAA also captured Tal Abu Qul, Dohor Rajm al-Qun and al-Meleh hills south of Sukhna after heavy clashes with ISIS fighters, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

The Hezbollah report also confirmed that the SAA captured Sukhna town in a quick operation, and according to pro-government sources, the SAA is currently clearing the town from mines and IEDs planted by ISIS fighters before their withdrawal.

In the eastern Hama countryside, the SAA captured Marina village southeast of Ithryah town. Meanwhile, large reinforcements from the Qalamoun Shield Forces arrived the area in order to participate in the upcoming SAA attack on Aqirbat town.

After capturing Sukhna town, the SAA can now attack ISIS in the eastern Hama countryside from 3 directions. Therefore, it’s believed that ISIS fighters will withdraw from the entire eastern Hama countryside to Deir Ezzor Province soon before the SAA lay siege on them.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated the strategic town of Sukhna and the nearby areas of Rjam al-Saboun, Tal Abu Qul, Rajm al-Qun and Tulul al-Meleh in the province of Homs and are now advancing on Doubayat gas field.

Now, the Syrian military command have two main options:

To develop the advance along the road between Sukhna and Resfafa in order to cut off the ISIS supply lines to the eastern Hama countryside; To continue advancing in along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway in an attempt to reach the city prior to the moment when ISIS is able to make successful flank attacks on the advancing grouping.

This map provides a general look at the military situation in eastern Aleppo and southern Raqqah on August 7, 2017. Government forces are now advancing against ISIS along the Euphrates River.

