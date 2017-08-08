The great mind and heart of the great man of the nation العقل الكبير والقلب الأكبر لعظيم الأمة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أغسطس 8, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When Al Sayyed kept his tears, the tears rolled on the cheeks of the mothers and fathers, and when his voice made hoarse the throats prayed for him, he was so close addressing the fighters, their families, and the loved ones as in the war of July when he said my loved ones, I kiss your hands, fronts, and feet, it was as a gate of relaxedness out of agony, to keep us away from humiliation at any time and place, and when Al Sayyed said how can I describe you and describe your good deeds, the question became how to describe you, your status, position, and rank?

He forgave all those who assaulted and insulted and he ignored to respond to the abuse, he granted the one behind whom the panthers against the resistance hide the opportunity to end his visit to Washington as a prime minister in order to respond to the American speech against the resistance, while the deputies of Al Mustaqbal Movement did not grant the martyrs the opportunity till the sand which covers their honorable bodies to become dry when they belittled their sacrifices. Even to those who are fighting him from the terrorists who sent the bombs and the suicide bombers to all the areas of Lebanon especially where the followers of the resistance are gathered he said: we do not need more victories, the door is still open to continue your negotiations with the official bodies, but time is running out. He talked to their families by saying you are in peace whatever was the end either a resolution or solution, we are not among those who slaughter and take captives or who avenge from the innocent.

In politics Al Sayyed was clear, we are ready to hand over all the land which we liberated to the Lebanese army when it tells us that it is ready, thus the people of Arsal and the owners of the farms can return to their livelihood, so will those who hastened to assault and to accuse reconsider what they have said. So if they care about the country and its sovereignty, so is it enough what was said to be reassured or are the hatred and the guile stronger than what is understood by the minds and what is considered by the hearts?

Al Sayyed talked about those who embraced and supported, he appreciated what they have done, he saw in them a sign of change in the political, popular, and media background. He gave them more reasons to fix their positions in order to become convections, thus they can combat everyone who ambushes or hides evil. Therefore the journalists, the politicians, and the activists of the public opinion will depend on the words of Al Sayyed in order to strengthen their sticking to the resistance, they will re-read the speech, and they will discover how it was accused, they will turn their ears deaf for what has been said of injustice, malice, guile, and blind resentments against the resistance.

In the speech of yesterday, Al Sayyed has established a renewal and a development of the liberation school which he opened with the martyrs and the fighters of the resistance in the year 2000 through his historic speech, exceptional administration, tolerance, support, and bestowing the victory to the people, country and army. Today’s speech gives them the sufficient identification of those who made sacrifices for their honor, dignity and pride without return.

It is a resistance that makes you feel of pride, a resistance that preserves dignities, even the dignities of those whom we fight valiantly with steadfastness and stability, a resistance that is strong in what it represents and the morale which it adopts, so the Lebanese feel pride of their joining to the home for which it offers precious sacrifices. O, Sayyed my soul is inexpensive for your sake, I cannot describe your generosity, I am unable to praise you. Through you God took us away from humiliation, weakness, fear, and defeat.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ناصر قنديل

يوليو 27, 2017

– عندما غصّت الدمعة في مقلة السيد تدحرجت على خدود الأمهات والآباء مثلها، وعندما تحشرج الصوت في حنجرته صدحت الحناجر له بالدّعاء، وعندما كشف قلبه لمرة تشبه نداءه لأحبّته في حرب تموز بأحبائي، أقبّل أياديكم وجباهكم وأقدامكم، مخاطباً المقاتلين وأسرهم وأحباءهم، كباب للفرج من الكرب وسيف بتار يشقّ الدرب، جنّبنا الذلّ والهوان في كلّ زمان ومكان، عندما قال السيد بأيّ كلمات أصفكم وأصف محاسنكم، صار السؤال بأيّ الكلام يمكن وصفه ووصف مقامه ومقاله وموقفه وموقعه؟

– سامح كلّ الذين تطاولوا وتمادوا، وترفّع عن الردّ على الإساءة وقد بلغت حداً لا يُطاق، منح من يفترض أنه العباءة التي يلتحف بها الشتامون بحق المقاومة، فرصة إنهاء زيارته لواشنطن كرئيس للحكومة، حتى يردّ بعد عودته على الكلام الأميركي بحق المقاومة، بينما لم يمنح نواب كتلة المستقبل الشهداء فرصة أن يجفّ التراب فوق جثامينهم الشريفة، قبل أن يعبثوا بجراحاتهم وينكلوا بتضحياتهم، حتى الذين يقاتلهم من الإرهابيين الذين أرسلوا المفخّخات والانتحاريين إلى مناطق لبنان كلّها، خصوصاً إلى حيث اكتظاظ جمهور المقاومة، قال لهم لا نحتاج إلى المزيد من الانتصارات ولا يزال الباب مفتوحاً لتتابعوا مفاوضاتكم مع الجهات الرسمية، لكن الوقت ينفد، ولعائلاتهم قال أنتم بأمان مهما كانت النهاية حسماً أم حلاً، فلسنا من أهل الذبح والسبي ولا ممّن ينال من الأبرياء.

– أما في السياسة فقد كان السيد واضحاً، نحن جاهزون لتسليم كلّ الأرض التي حرّرناها للجيش اللبناني عندما يبلغنا أنه جاهز لذلك، ليتمكّن أهل عرسال وأصحاب المزارع والأرض من العودة إلى أرزاقهم، فهل سيقرأ الذين تسرّعوا بالتطاول والاتهام ويُعيدون النظر بما ارتكبت ألسنتهم من آثام، ومع نصوع بياض المواقف هل يتراجعون عما دنّس حبرهم على البياض، فإنْ كان قلبهم على الدولة وسيادتها هل يكفي ما قيل ليطمئنوا، أم أنّ الحقد والكيد أقوى مما تعقله العقول وتستوعبه القلوب؟

– توقّف السيد أمام الذين احتضنوا وساندوا، وقدّر جميل ما فعلوا، ورأى فيهم علامة تحوّل في المناخ السياسي والشعبي والإعلامي، وشدّ على أياديهم ومنحهم بما قال المزيد من الأسباب لتثبيت المواقف لتصير قناعات، وتكون بأيديهم وعلى ألسنتهم أسلحة يجابهون بها كلّ متربّص ومسيء، وسيبني هؤلاء إعلاميين وسياسيين وناشطي رأي عام على كلام السيد ما يزيد لحمتهم بالمقاومة ويكتشفون كيف كان سوء الظنّ بها من الفتن، وسيُعيدون قراءة الخطاب ومقابله يضعون السباب، ويعرفون طريقاً لن يتركوه يوماً، ويصمّون أذناً منحوها لليمين واليسار، فسمعوا كلام سوء يكتشفون اليوم، كم هو ظلم وافتراء وكيد وأحقاد عمياء… كي لا نقول أكثر.

– أسّس السيد في خطاب أمس تجديداً وتطويراً لمدرسة التحرير التي افتتحها مع شهداء ومجاهدي المقاومة عام 2000 بخطابه التاريخي وإدارته الاستثنائية، بالتسامح ومدّ اليد وإهداء النصر للشعب والدولة والجيش، ولمن لم يسعفهم الزمان أو المكان في إدراك معانيها، ها هو خطاب اليوم يقدّم لهم التعريف الوافي لمَن يقف بلا مقابل يبذل التضحيات لرفعتهم وكرامتهم وعزتهم.

– مقاومة ترفع الرأس وتحفظ الكرامات حتى كرامات الذين تقاتلهم ببسالة وصلابة وثبات. مقاومة بقوة ما تمثل والأخلاق التي تحمل يفتخر اللبنانيون بانتسابهم إلى الوطن الذي تبذل الغالي والقاني لتفديه… وقد استحققتَها بجدارة يا سيّد… روحي فداك… بأبي أنت وأمي ونفسي، كيف أصف حسنَ ثنائك واللسان عاجز عن مدحِك، وبك أخرجَنَا الله من الذلّ والهوان والضعف والخوف والهزيمة…

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Future Movement, Hariri, Hezbollah, ISIL, March 14 Movement, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, Nasrallah, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, sectarianism, Takfiris, Trump, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Ersal |