Israeli border police: World’s Cruelest Force

I got to admit, I agree with Israel’s veteran journalist Amira Hass giving the Israeli border police that AWARD in her column at Israeli daily Ha’aretz on July 24, 2017.

I bet the award will pay Israeli border police handsomely. It is already training police forces in the United States, Britain, India, France, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, etc. Donald Trump has contracted an Israeli company to built the US-Mexico border wall modeled on Israel’s separation wall.

Amira Hass shows her disgust over Israeli police actions during the recent banning of Muslim worshippers to enter Islam’s third most sacred place – the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound which the Zionist Jews wrongfully claim to be their so-called Temple Mount (Temple of Solomon).

“And maybe even more appalling than the sight of the police and the Border Police – and their arrogant, alienated and hostile sneers at the Palestinians – is Israelis’ delight at their attractiveness, heroism and sweetness,” Hass said.

“The real heroes are of course the Palestinians. It’s heroism to constantly live in the shadow of people in gray uniforms and ammunition belts aiming their rifles (and the army of expropriating officials and settlers, whom the police are protecting). On Friday, before noon, these heroes once again came en masse to pray, despite the aimed rifles and the knowledge they might easily find themselves in areas where stun grenades, tear gas, sponge-tipped bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets would be fired at them,” Haas added.

Since 1920s, Zionist Jews have been feed their next generations hatred towards Muslims and Arabs based on their Babylonian Talmud against non-Jews.