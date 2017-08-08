SATURDAY LIVE STREAM ANNOUNCEMENT: INTERVIEW WITH THE SAKER, DISCUSSION OF US-RUSSIAN RELATIONS. START: 20:00 CEST

Posted on August 8, 2017 by martyrashrakat

SATURDAY LIVE STREAM

START: 20:00 CEST

TOPIC: Interview with The Saker (please, visit his blog, TheSaker.is) and a discussion of the US-Russian relations.

The Saker is a good fried and one of the key partners of SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence. He’s a military and geo-political analyst and a regular contributor to The Unz Review (Unz.com).

Dear friends, you can ask questions about the live stream topics and other issues related to SF in the Youtube chat. (It’s available if you open the live stream in a separate browser tab)

