SATURDAY LIVE STREAM ANNOUNCEMENT: INTERVIEW WITH THE SAKER, DISCUSSION OF US-RUSSIAN RELATIONS. START: 20:00 CEST

SATURDAY LIVE STREAM
START: 20:00 CEST
TOPIC: Interview with The Saker (please, visit his blog, TheSaker.is) and a discussion of the US-Russian relations.
The Saker is a good fried and one of the key partners of SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence. He’s a military and geo-political analyst and a regular contributor to The Unz Review (Unz.com).
Dear friends, you can ask questions about the live stream topics and other issues related to SF in the Youtube chat. (It’s available if you open the live stream in a separate browser tab)
Reated Articles
- If America Was Trying to Start a World War, This Is How It Would Happen
- US Starts Building ‘Major Planning And Operational Hub’ On Ochakov Naval Base In Ukraine
- Iranian Drone Flies Within 100 Feet Of U.S. F-18 In Persian Gulf
- Tiger Forces And Tribal Forces Push Further In Southern Raqqah Amid Complicated Battle
Advertisements
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Putin, Russia, The Saker, USA |
Leave a Reply