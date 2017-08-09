Democracy: What America Fears Most. U.S. needs a revolution

by Stephen Lendman

Throughout its history, America has been run by the people who own it – its privileged class for its own self-interest.

The nation’s first Supreme Court Chief Justice John Jay explained US governance works this way. John Adams called America’s ruling class its “rich, well-born and able.”

Today, one party rule with two right wings runs things, each taking turns in charge, in lockstep on issues mattering most – notably supporting imperial wars, corporate empowerment, police state harshness against nonbelievers, and eliminating all sovereign independent states by color revolutions or naked aggression.

In Latin America, Venezuela is in the eye of the storm, US-waged economic and political war, along with months of street violence aiming for regime change – maybe by force if current methods fail, including imposition of sanctions, often prelude to something more sinister.

Its Bolivarian social democracy represents an unacceptable threat of a good example, perhaps to spread.

According to Bloomberg News, the Trump administration intends new (illegal) sanctions against “10 to 20 additional people tied to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to” unnamed sources.

Action is likely as soon as Washington cobbles together “a coordinated international response” – pressuring EU and Latin American countries to support “penalties on the Maduro regime for undermining democracy in the South American country.”

Fact: Its social democracy, not lack of it, is what Washington opposes. Some of its closest allies are tinpot despots, most others fascist extremists. Governance of, by and for everyone equitably at home and abroad is considered a threat to national security.

On Tuesday, foreign ministers from Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia are meeting in Lima – discussing measures to take against Venezuela.

According to Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz, other meetings may follow, including during the UN General Assembly’s 72nd session in September.

“The future of Venezuela has to be resolved by Venezuelans themselves,” said Munoz. “But the countries of the region have a role to play in seeking that solution, even if it is difficult” – not a good sign.

Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski called for regional intervention against Venezuela. ALBA countries Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and others reject it.

They’ll meet in Venezuela in solidarity with its government, discussing supportive strategies.

Disruptive US-orchestrated color revolution violence has raged in the country since April, the CIA plotting the elimination of another democratic government dark forces in America oppose.