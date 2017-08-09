Posted on by samivesusu

August 07, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Drummer Will McClure (73) who attended my concert last night was subject to an attack outside my concert by some anti Atzmon hooligans. He was injured in his eye and suffered a shock.

A week ago, Oxford Albion Beatnik Book Shop that hosted my concert received a threatening letter from Stephen Silverman (CAA). Silverman hinted that something may happen unless the club surrendered to his demand and cancelled the concert. Tonight we saw the first violent attack against Jazz audience. Will was bleeding from his eye for an hour.

We had a packed room in Oxford, I can assure you, they were not impressed. Brits do not like to see their little cosy Oxford turning into a battle zone. If the CAA is genuinely concerned with antisemitsm it better go out of its way to make sure that such an event never occurs because as things stand, the Campaign Against Antisemitsm (CAA) together with other Jewish organisations such as Jewdas are introducing violence and hooliganism to British arts scene. This is unacceptable and it won’t be tolerated!

I should mention that the Jewish members of the audience were devastated and embarrassed by it all, They insisted to disassociate themselves from this unfortunate event.

The police are involved

Update: July 7 10 AM GMT. Will couldn’t open his eyes this morning.. He is now back in hospital

The following message was left by Will’s wife on my FB page;

Ann Saxton Mac I hope the person responsible for throwing the egg tonight that was obviously intended for Gilad Atzmon reads this. You see I am the wife of the person you assaulted with the egg. We are not from this country but here on holiday from New Zealand. We first met Gilad 17 years ago when we attended a concert in London & over the years whenever we have traveled we have managed to catch Gilad performing in several different countries. My husband is 73 years old & also a musician. He did not deserve this attack & neither did Gilad or any other person.. The egg struck my husband in the eye. The egg shell shattered & penetrated his eye cutting the eye ball causing it to bleed. He eye sight is badly affected & there is great swelling to his eye socket & no doubt by morning it will be bruised & black & blue. However you will not get away with this the Police are now involved, Your car will be identified by CCTV footage & we will press for criminal charges to be laid & hold you financially responsible for all medical expenses & any physical or emotional damage caused by this random act of stupidity. What you did tonight was nothing short of cowardly behaviour & you should be thoroughly ashamed of what you have done & the harm you have caused my husband. I have been married to this lovely gentle man for 52 years & he really did not deserve this to happen to him. If you had the decency you would admit responsibility & apologize in person but from your behaviour tonight I doubt if you would have the guts to do so, Shame on you whoever you are I hope you are proud of your actions. If you were my son or daughter I know what I would do to you.

Denni Harrison is the owner of Albion Book Shop. He was subject to pressure by the CAA. The following message was left on my FB page:

Dennis Harrison I have hosted Gilad Atzmon perhaps 30 times in ten years, many venues, music and talk. Never ever any hint of problem from audience or any outside (never protesters). Only after receiving a letter from the ‘enforcement’ officer of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), who has an “understanding that protests… are likely,” do I have trouble. Silverman did not issue a threat, but I draw my own conclusions. The CAA is a sham charity with no conviction that seeks to get others to do its dirty work for them; it believes that “individuals should be at the forefront of the fight,” so should be held accountable for this serious and violent crime upon an innocent bystander.

