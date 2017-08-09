Posted on by michaellee2009

I Am Addressing To All The World And ICC To Learn The Truth Of The Holocaust That Is Happening In Libya From 2011 Till Today

Libya today genocide under the new authorities (tha machachia massacre 06-2012)

Libya today the latest and the most heinous crimes of torture under the new Libyan authorities

Continued update all crimes in 2014 under the new Libyan authorities

In the below video its taken at the destruction of the international airport in 2014 by the Mizratans and the aftermath

Libya today the most heinous crimes against women under the new Libyan authorities

A summary of what’s going on FROM OCTOBER 2011 TILL TODAY IN THE NEW FREE LIBYA OF ALQAEDA/ISIS/LIFG/UN BACKED GOVERNMENT/GNC/NATO

The tears on my face have left the scars, suddenly I feel very old and tired. I talk to people all around Europe and the United States and from what I understand they have no clue of why the war happened in Libya and some who know they have no idea that the war hasn’t finished. I believed I could not be anymore surprised by the un-awareness of the people I come in contact but also by their attitude of “Shit happens” or they would say “why are you complaining isn’t it enough we freed you from a dictator?” I think to myself here we go again I have to explain to these brainwashed people how Libya was before the war and then after the war which hasn’t stopped. Today that I am writing the capital is still captive under the Misurata Militia the kidnapping is still on, the killing nothing is sacred, women are harassed there is no law. The UN backed government and the GNC is RULED BY THE MILITIA AND THE GOVERNOR BELHAJ THE MOST WANTED TERRORIST IN THE WORLD…. IS BEING GROOMED TO BECOME THE NEW LEADER OF LIBYA. BelHaj on his own has countless rapes, killings and tortures of Libyans. He is responsible for the train station in Spain, the American embassy in Sudan, was in bed with BinLaden is an asset to CIA/MI6/MOSSAD and the favourite of Qatar. His on speed dial with McCane and other scums who have looted Libya this man owned only a house in Libya in 2011 and now his a multi billionaire.

Many of our children have been kidnapped and sold outside Libya, our women have been kidnapped raped and then sold this is the FREE LIBYA THAT NATO/USA/ISRAEL wanted to install WESTERN DEMOCRACY when we already had democracy of the people.

I DO NOT APOLOGISE FOR THE HORROR THAT YOU WILL SEE BECAUSE I LIVED IT WHILE YOU WILL BE WATCHING THESE VIDEOS FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME AND YOU CAN STOP IT WHEN YOU CANNOT WATCH ANYMORE WHILE I WAS FORCED TO LIVE IT FOR SIX YEARS AND I DO NOT SEE A LIGHT OF HOPE AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL.

NOW ITS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO WAKE UP AND TAKE ACTION, IF YOU DON’T YOU WILL BE THE SAME COMPLICIT AS YOUR GOVERNMENT AND HAVE BLOOD IN YOUR HANDS. WHAT YOU SEE HERE ITS HAPPENING IN SYRIA, IRAQ AND NOW YEMEN….. HOW MUCH MORE DOES THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA HAS TO SUFFER FOR ISRAEL TO GET THE LANDS THAT SHE BELIEVES GOD HAS PROMISED HER? HOW LONG DO YOU HAVE TO SUFFER BY PAYING TAXES FOR ISRAEL TO KEEP THE WARS GOING ON? WHAT DO WE HAVE TO DO TO MAKE YOU WAKE UP AND TAKE ACTION? NOT FOR ME BUT FOR HUMANITY?

If you would like to find out more about the holocaust of Libya please support the link and I suggest that you read this PDF file Complaint about the implications of the implementation of the Resolution of the General National Congress of Libya (GNCL) No.(7/2012) in Bani Walid

