Large ISIS Attack On Army Positions Near Humaymah Ends As Disaster For Terrorists

On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies repelled a large ISIS attack on its positions near the Humaymah village in the eastern part of the province of Homs.

According to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria, the attack was carried out by several groups of ISIS suicide bombers and 5 VBIEDs. However, the SAA repelled the attack and killed a large number of ISIS fighters. Furthermore, the SAA seized 11 vehicles, 3 of them armed, and destroyed several others.

From its side, ISIS announced that its fighters attacked the SAA positions near Humaymah village from 3 directions and stormed 3 SAA points. ISIS claimed that 7 Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack.

Furthermore, ISIS fighters beheaded a Syrian soldier captured during the attack according to the ISIS-liked News Agency Amaq.

Maj General Ghasan Yunis of the SAA was also killed during the attack.

ISIS is trying to stop the SAA from advancing towards the strategic T2 pumping station near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The station is located only 65 km away from Al Bukamal city, the last major ISIS supply route between Iraq and Syria

The Al Watan newspaper has released a video showing a pro-government Afghan Shia militia, Liwa Fatemiyoun, using the Iranian Tarigh portable radar system in the anti-ISIS fight in the area of Sukhna in the Syrian province of Homs.

The Tarigh portable radar system allows to detect targets on the distance of 4,5 km for manpower and 8 km for vehicles and military equipment.

The video confirms a deep involvement of Iran and Iranian-backed groups in the ongoing government advance against ISIS along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway. The presence of Iranian-backed forces and sophisticated equipment allows to suggest that Iranian military advisers are also involved in the operation.

Videos show clashes in the area of Humayman near the T2 pumping station in the province of Hama.

ISIS has launched a large advance against government forces in the area but failed to achieve any goals and lost a large number of fighters and vehicles in the clashes.

According to pro-government sources, up to 80 ISIS members in the clashes. The army also seized some 11 vehicles from the terrorists.

