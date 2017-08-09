On Tribal Vindictiveness

Posted on by samivesusu

August 07, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Introduction by GA: Last night Will McCulre was attacked by a Zionist operator that aimed to hurt me physically. We are witnessing an orchestrated aggressive campaign led by a few Jewish bodies such as CAA and Jewdas.

The following are emails sent a few days ago in an attempt to jeopardise one of my London gigs. The first mounts pressure on the venue. The second and third were sent in an attempt to intimidate one of my bandmates. You will find no attempt to substantiate any of the phantasmic accusations levelled against me. The link provided is nothing short of a Zionist rant that doesn’t produce a single piece of evidence whatsoever. The last email celebrates the hope that I am destined to poverty. It suggests I learn to eat rice mix with cat food.

These tactics and language are foreign to our art and music culture. My detractors better take them back to Israel.

1. Email to a London Venue

Please cancel your upcoming event with known neo-nazi supporter and Holocaust denier Gilad Atzmon. I have visited your venue on many occasions but I prefer not to be associated with organisations or venues who associate with racists. 2. Email to a London Venue

Hi there, I’m writing to express my disappointment and anger that you are providing a platform to Gilad Atzmon next ****. Mr Atzmon is a renowned anti-semite and holocaust denier whose writing serves to mitigate and promote rhetoric that actively endangers Jews in this country and around the world. He advocates damaging ideas about Jews and Judaism identical to those embraced by the far right, including the idea of Jewish conspiracies to control the media/the economy/the world. If you’d like to know a bit more about the kinds of people he’s good friends with, simply have a look for Horst Mahler (former attorney for the German Nationalist Party and founder of an organisation to support holocaust deniers). I find it hard to believe that you would knowingly offer your stage to an open anti-semite and holocaust denier, so I assume good faith on your part. In light of the information I’ve provided you with, I encourage you to cancel Gilad Atzmon’s performance, and to refuse to engage with him in the future. Anti-semitic conspiracies theories and those who promote them deserve no place in London’s music scene, and in this case actions speak much louder than words. Yours, *** ****** (name removed for considerations of privacy)

3. Email to a bandmate

Hi

I’m a fan of yours, I see that you are playing in my neighbourhood / a Jewish neighbourhood in AugustMaybe you don’t know how deep Gilad’s links to the far right go, but seriously guy, this is totally not ok, I don’t care how well he plays the horn, the guy is a bona-fide holocaust denier and poisonous. http://www.searchlightmagazine.com This isn’t about free speech and jazz transcending…. jazz is a form of protest, civil rights and escaping oppression, Gilad is friends with some totally messed up hate mongers.

Anyway, I’m contacting you to hope I can change your mind, maybe have a conversation with Gilad, ask him and see how vehemently he denies it, it’s a conspiracy he’ll say, like all good antisemites… us jews run the world and he’s a voice of dissent… seriously he’s a whack job.

Judge a person by the company he keeps, the article I shared, should give you enough info but otherwise do your own digging, you’ll see for yourself.

Anyway, sorry to be bummer, but somethings are more important than summer breeze.

*** ***** (name removed for considerations of privacy)

4. Rice and cat food.

Hi Gilad,I’ve been following the stories of your financial demise. So sorry. You may have to go back to doing weddings. Just not Jewish ones. (You actually performed at a wedding of friends of ours- the many years ago). In the meantime, I can e.mail you some recipes that might help you save some money. Like a recipe for instant rice and cat food.. One of my favorites. Wishing you the best, Shlomo Ken Quinn

