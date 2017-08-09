Saudi Crackdown: Riyadh Court Sentences Shia Cleric to 13 Years in Prison

Local Editor

Amid the continuous crackdown against its Shia minority, the Saudi kingdom sentenced top Shia cleric Sheikh Hussein al-Radhi to 13 years in prison.



Sheikh al-Radhi has been arrested on the hands of Saudi regime forces on March 21, 2016, from the Rmaile village in Ahsaa in Saudi Qatif eastern province.

The Saudi authorities banned Sheikh al-Radhi from leading prayers, which pushed him to raise his voice against the regime oppression.

Earlier in February of 2016, the Saudi authorities shut down Rasoul al-Azam Mosque in al-Ahsaa, after preventing Sheikh Radhi from performing Friday prayers there.

The move came after Sheikh al-Radhi slammed the Saudi authorities for their crackdown on opposition activists. Before the closure of the mosque, Sheikh Radhi was summoned for questioning following his critical statements.

Sheikh al-Radhi has openly slammed the Saudi regime over the execution of prominent Islamic scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, the war on Yemen as well as the Takfiri ideology which is widespread in the Saudi Kingdom.

Sheikh Nimr was a vocal supporter of the mass pro-democracy protests against Riyadh, which erupted in Eastern Province in 2011.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

09-08-2017 | 12:06

