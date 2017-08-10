Gilad Atzmon sings Hava Nagilah (video)

Posted on August 10, 2017 by samivesusu

August 08, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

In this video Gilad Atzmon sings Hava Nagilah but also addresses some ludicrous Zionist accusations.  This video was taken 10 minutes before Will McClure was subject to an anti Atzmon attack in proximity to the Albion Beatnik Bookstore in Oxford (during the break)
https://youtu.be/AhpaLAQNaZs

Filed under: anti-semitism, Being In Time, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, holocaust industry, Jewish Lies, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jewish terrorism, The Wandering Who

