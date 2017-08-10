Israeli forces kidnapped 880 Palestinians in July

Israeli occupation forces kidnapped 880 Palestinians occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and besieged Gaza Strip in July, a statement said on Wednesday.

The statement was issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs.

Among the kidnapped were 144 children and 18 women, the report pointed out, adding that the majority of the kidnappings took place in East Jerusalem the occupied West Bank.

July’s kidnappings brought the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to 6,400, including 52 women, 10 teenage girls and 300 children, according to the report.

Among the prisoners are 12 members of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), one of whom has been classified by Israel as an “illegal fighter.”

Meanwhile, approximately 450 prisoners are being held without trial or charge under Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention.

Israeli occupation authorities issued 97 administrative detention orders in July, 20 of which were first-time sentences, while the other Palestinians saw their existing administrative detentions renewed.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with a biweekly average of 95 search and detention raids carried out over the course of 2016, according to UN documentation