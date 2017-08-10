BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The Houthi forces were relentless on Wednesday, carrying out a large number of attacks against the Gulf-led forces in the Ta’iz Governorate of Yemen.

According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their fighters scored several direct hits on the units of the UAE-backed Southern Resistance, killing and wounding many combatants in the process.

The Houthi forces primarily concentrated their attack on the Yakhtal area of Ta’iz, where they share a front-line with the Gulf-backed forces.

