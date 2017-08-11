Hezbollah to Control Swathes of Entity’s Territories during Any Upcoming War: Israeli Officer

Hezbollah would manage to control swathes of territories in the occupation entity and kill a large number of settlers during any upcoming war with the Israeli army, according to Col. Nimrod Aloni, head of the Zionist Paratroopers Brigade.
Calling for avoiding arrogant expectations about warring Hezbollah, Aloni added that confronting Hezbollah invasion would take a long time and cost much losses inflicted upon the entity.
Aloni also pointed out that the Israeli army is expected to lose certain battles in different positions with Hezbollah, adding that the challenges the Israeli army faces in the West Bank ares simpler than those posed by the Islamic Resistance.
Source: Al-Manar Website
