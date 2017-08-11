Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Ten Palestinian were wounded, including 9 civilians, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Five of them were wounded in the West Bank and 5 others in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes targeted two military sites in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 64 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one in the Gaza Strip.

106 civilians, including 21 children and 4 women, were arrested.

Thirty-six of them, including 8 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied Palestinian Jerusalem.

A house was demolished in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of the city in addition to an under-construction room in Beit Hanina, north of the city.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces issued 14 demolition notices against facilities, including a private school, in Silwad village, east of Ramallah.

Dozens of settlers attacked Palestinian houses in Jaber neighbourhood in Hebron.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli navy forces opened fire 6 times at fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Three Palestinian civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (03 -09 August 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians, including 9 civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Five of them were in the West Bank while the 5 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea. Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against military training sites belonging to the Palestinian armed groups.

In the West Bank, on 28 July 2017, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians. Three of them were hit with metal bullets during Kafr Qaddoum weekly demonstration, northeast of Qalqilya, in protest against the closure of the eastern entrance to the village with an iron gate. The 2 others were hit with bullets when the Israeli forces raided Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to arrest them.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the continued and unjust closures imposed on the Gaza population. The Israeli forces used force against the participants. Due to the shooting used to disperse the protestors, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded; 2 of them with live bullets while the other 2 with tear gas canisters and sound bombs that directly hit them.

In the context of airstrikes, on 09 august 2017, Israeli warplanes targeted in separate air strikes a military training site and checkpoint belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas Movement) in the northern Gaza Strip. The first airstrike resulted in the injury of a Member of Palestinian armed groups with shrapnel to the head. The 2 airstrikes caused damage to the site and checkpoint.

Concerning attacks on fishermen, on 04 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishermen, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip, and chased them. Similar attacks recurred against the Palestinian fishing boats in the same area on 05, 07 and 08 August 2017.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 64 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 710 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 106 Palestinian civilians, including 21 children and 4 women. Thirty-six of them, including 8 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 03 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into east of Khuza’ah village, northeast of Khan Younis. They levelled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority

In the context of house demolitions, on 08 August 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Hamzah al-Shaloudi in al-Rabay’ah neighbourhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of no licensing. The wife of the house’s owner said that she lived with her husband and 2 children for 3 months in the 65-square-meter house. She added that the Israeli Municipality demolished the house without any prior warning. When the Municipality staff arrived to demolish the house, she called the lawyer who headed to the Municipality and managed to get a decision to delay the demolition. However, the bulldozers had already demolished the house.

On 09 August 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction room belonging to Siyam family in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of no licensing. The family said that the 45-square-meter room was built of wood as the family started building it 2 months ago.

Settlement activities and settler attacks

In the context of demolition notices and house demolitions, the Israeli authorities notified 14 residential, commercial and industrial facilities in Silwad village, east of Ramallah, to be demolished under the pretext of no licensing although the facilities are located within Area B according to Oslo Accords. The Head of the municipality said that among those notified facilities is a private school located within Silwad Municipality. This school was built 10 years ago and is the only private school in the eastern Ramallah villages.

Concerning settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 04 August 2017, dozens of settlers from “Karayat Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, attacked Palestinian houses in Jaber neighbourhood to the east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque with stones. They also attacked Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli police and forces, who did not lift a finger to prevent them. As a result, Tariq Rebi’ie Tamimi (40) was wounded to the left hand and sustained fracture in the palm of his hand. Moreover, Menwer Jaber (40) was wounded to the head and transferred to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 03 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Anan ‘Ali Zaquot (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Jabal Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Rebhi al-Rafati and then arrested him. Following that, the Israeli forces moved to al-Saf Street. They raided and searched a house belonging to Riyad Ibrahim Abu ‘Aahour (36). They handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion“, south of the city.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 2 civilians namely Qusai As’ad Fahel (19) and Nawras Mohammed al-Barguthi (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Beit al-Maa’ refugee camp, west of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nidal Mohammed Shattawi (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Soheib Mohammed al-‘Amour (15)

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salem Abu Shehab as they were looking for his son Eyad (14). After the Israeli forces did not found him, they handed his parents a notice to turn him into “Kadomim” settlement, north of the city. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Othman Ahmed Da’as (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Emrees village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saqer Mahmoud al-Sha’arawi (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Hasan Mahmoud Tayeh (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with heavy military vehicles moved about 80 meters into the east of Khuza’ah village, northeast of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The incursion continued for several hours after which the Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah for the second time. They raided and searched a house belonging to Do’aa Fares Zamawi (24) and confiscated a PC and a cell phone and then arrested Doaa’

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Samou’ and al-Thaheriyah villages; Kharsa and al-Surrah in Hebron; al-Ma’ajeen neighbourhood, northeast of Nablus; ‘Asker al-Jaeed refugee camp, northeast of the city and Rujeeb village, east of Hebron.

Friday, 04 August 2017

At approximately 14:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Saturday, 05 August 2017

At approximately 14:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Bani Na’im and Beit Marsam villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 06 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Ibrahim Abu Kharmah, Mohammed Ramadan ‘Elyan and Karam Makhlouf Nakhlah. The Israeli forces claimed that they arrested the cell that opened fire yesterday at a military checkpoint at the entrance to “Beit Eil” settlement, north of Ramallah. They added that one of the arrested civilians handed over the weapon used in the attack.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Ali Suleiman Abu ‘Ayash and then arrested his grandchild ‘Alaa’ Anwar al-Bal’awi (22) from al-Dheisheh refugee camp, west of Bethlehem. It should be noted that ‘Alaa’ was visiting his grandfather’s house when he was arrested.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Ali ‘Essa (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces move into Nahalin, southwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mousa Gayathah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Aminah ‘Ali Abtali (24), the wife of prisoner Adeeb al-Ghalban, who was arrested few weeks ago. They then arrested her and took her to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces moved into the northern entrance to ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and stationed in al-Muftah area in the camp. They arrested 3 children namely Mohammed Rami ‘Ouwais (10), Abdul Hamid Hamam Abu Surour (10) and ‘Amr Ahmed Abu Surour (11)

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sebastia, northwest of Nablus; Dura and al-Shyoukh village in Hebron.

Monday, 07 August 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nader ‘Essa al-Khatib (28) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Eztion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 children namely Marwan Kamal al-‘Amour (15), Mohyee Ahmed al-‘Amour (15), Moayad Abdullah al-‘Amour (15) and Ma’moun Ibrahim al-‘Amour (15).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 2 civilians, including a child, namely Nour Abdul ‘Aziz al-As’aad (20) and Mohammed Abdullah Husni Shaqour (17).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baraa’ Mousa al-Kawaziyah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 14:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 16:20 and 22:20 on the same day and in the same area.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh and al-Majd villages in Hebron, and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 08 August 2017

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed Mahmoud Balashmeh (27) and then arrested him. They also raided and searched a house belonging to Muhsen Mahmoud Shraim (53) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. No more incidents were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Na’im Rabay’ah and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Raa’i village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Nasser Sawalheh and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Thaer Mohammed al-Aghbar (26) and Abdul Rahim Mohammed Radi al-Hanbali (77).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Howarah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ghassan ‘Oudah (20).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 7 civilians, including 3 brothers namely Anwar, his brothers Amir and Ahmed Mohammed Yusuf Salamah; Qais al-Ghoul, Qusai al-‘Orsan, ‘Alaa’ al-Fayed and Hamoudah Frehat.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qablan village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses, arrested 6 civilians, took them to al-Amir Hall and questioned them on the spot. The arrested civilians were identified as Jehad Saleh Nashatah, Saleh Netham, Mahmoud Qasem Joudah, ‘Obadah Mahmoud, Walid Yusuf Zeyadah and Ahmed Sultan Aqraa’.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at ad chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron, and stationed in front of Hebron Governorate’s Inspection Building, which is a security department established by the governorate to follow up the public life in the area that is not under the Palestinian security control. The building was searched and its contents were confiscated. The Israeli forces also arrested 4 employees namely Rabah Abu Suneinah, Mohammed Ghazi Abu Suneinah , ‘Aziz Abu ‘Afifah and ‘Obaidah Abu Suneinah.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Koum and Ethna villages in Hebron and Beta village, southeast of Nablus.

Wednesday, 09 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Abdul Jalil al-‘Abed, attacker of “Halmish” attack, and his uncle Ibrahim al-‘Abed.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Wajih Qut (28) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qatibah Abdul Karim ‘Azem (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli warplanes fired 4 missiles at a military site of al-Qassam Brigades (the Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The site is located to the southwest of Jabalia village in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, a member of a Palestinian armed group sustained a shrapnel wound to the head. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to receive medical treatment. Dr. Ayman al-Sahbani, Director of Emergency Department in al-Shifa Hospital, classified his injury as moderate. The shelling also resulted in a serious material damage in the site and left huge crater in it. Moreover, The airstrikes caused strong explosions that rocked large areas in the north of Gaza city and in Gaza city too, so civilians, especially women and children, were terrified.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched dozens of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians, including 4 children, namely Theeb Mahmoud al-‘Amour (43), his son Mahmoud (15), Nezar Khalil al-‘Amour (16), Mahmoud Zeyad al-‘Amour (15) and Amir Wahid al-‘Amour (15).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Farsh al-Hawa area, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Badran Bader Jaber (70) Leader at the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) in Hebron. They then arrested him.

At approximately 01:35, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a military checkpoint of al-Qassam Brigades (the Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The checkpoint is located in the northeast of Um al-Nasser village in the northern Gaza Strip and about 250 meters to the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shelling resulted in serious material damage in the checkpoint, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 2 civilians namely Ahmed Mohammed Bashir al-Jyousi (26) and Baker Mohammed Saleem Kharbush (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ektaba Suburb in Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Abdul Hafeth Khaled Thaher (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mousa Makhamrah (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Adnan Shukri Abu Baker (26) and then arrested him. They also raided and searched “Masaia” Library and confiscated fireworks.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eslam Ahmed Shalaldah (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Hamdan Halaiqah (40) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces move into al-Mughir Valley, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amjad Ahmed Fathallah Salhab (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’ad Ibrahim al-Salhi in order to arrest his son Ra’ed (22). When the soldiers raided the house, Ra’ed immediately left the house via a balcony and jumped over the fence surrounding their house. The soldiers opened fire at him and wounded him to the back, so he fell on the ground. Ra’ed’s brother Bassam rushed to help him, but the soldiers opened fire at him. However, he was able to reach his brother and carried him to a yard of a house that was near the camp entrance. After that, the soldiers headed to the house where Bassam and Ra’ed were present. They moved Bassam away and took Ra’ed out of the house. The soldiers left him on the ground for 20 minutes without offering him first aid. They later took him to a military vehicle and moved him to an unknown destination. Meanwhile, another Israeli force opened fire at Abdul ‘Aziz Ahmed ‘Arafah (22) from the abovementioned camp after he attempted to run away from his house for the soldiers attempted to arrest him. When he left the house towards the street, a soldier opened fire at him. Abdul ‘Aziz was wounded to the feet and then arrested. Later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the camp taking the arrested civilians to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura and al-Hadab villages in Hebron, an Zabuba village in Jenin.

Demonstrations Against Israeli Measures in al-Aqsa Mosque:

West Bank:

Following Friday prayers on 04 August 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians from Dura organized a protest and made their way to Muthalath Kharsa area, south of the city, southwest of Hebron, in rejection to the Israeli policy of confiscating a 500-square-meter land belonging to al-Shahatit family as the soldiers transferred it to a military watchtower. The land is located in area (A) that is under the Palestinian control according to 1993 Oslo Accords near the bypass road (60) and “Negohot” settlement. At the end of the prayer, the protestors raised the Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans condemning the Israeli policy of confiscating lands. Large Israeli forces patrolled the area and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. A number of young men threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers and set fire to tires. Meanwhile, a wastewater pumping vehicle arrived to the area and sprayed the main road and shops with wastewater. Clashes continued until the evening hours, but neither injuries nor arrests were reported.

At approximately 13:45 on Friday afternoon, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 36-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the Back.

At approximately 13:45 on Saturday afternoon, 05 August 2017, Palestinian civilians and international activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 26-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right hand and a 39-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the back.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 04 August 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli measures in occupied Jerusalem. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00 on the same day. As a result, 4 civilians were wounded. Two civilians sustained live bullet wounds while the 2 others were hit with tear gas canisters.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

