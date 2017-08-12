israel’s part in the Saudi genocide in Yemen ignored by the media

Yemen: Al-Qaeda and Iran – but no Israel

Uncle Sam has been running Israel’s covert proxy war in Yemen for over a decade. Both the US and Israel are supporting Saudi Arabia in its war crimes against Yemeni people for supporting anti-Israel Houthi Zaidi Shi’ites.

Last week Pentagon officials admitted American boots in Yemen disguised as Al-Qaeda fighters.

The Saudi-led war against Houthis who make 50% of country’s population, started two years ago. Later the UAE, and Israel joined the war to bring an anti-Iran regime in Sana’a. However, it has achieved little beyond killing thousands, destroying much of Yemen’s infrastructure, empowering ISIS and its affiliated Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), and pushing millions to the brink of famine.

“Washington’s excuse for supporting Saudi war on Yemen is that the Houthis are controlled and armed by Iran. This is a narrative that has been in play for years despite little proof of consistent Iranian support for the Houthis and no proof that the Houthis follow Iranian orders. Most recently, US and international media have cited reports prepared by a UK-registered company called Conflict Armament Research (CAR). Their thin reports offer limited evidence of Iranian arms transfers and rely heavily on sources from within the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates – hardly a disinterested party. CAR’s March 2016 report on purported small-arms shipments from Iran to Yemen included a map that showed the weapons shipments transiting southern Yemen. Yet southern Yemen is controlled by anti-Houthi forces and AQAP, not the Houthis,” wrote Michael Horton, a senior analyst at Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, in April 5, 2017.

The London-based Conflict Armament Research is Zionist advocacy group. It was established in 2011. It mostly reports on arms movements among Islamic groups fighting pro-US governments. Last year, CAR claimed it found Iranian manufactured arms in nine African countries. However, it never reported how many African governments import Israeli weapons. India happens to be Israel’s largest arms buyer.

On February 26, 2016, Santanu Choudhury wrote at the Wall Street Journal: “The London-based Conflict Armament Research, which tracks the supply and use of illegal arms in active conflicts, said it studied the remnants of explosives found in Syria and Iraq and found that most of the detonators, detonating cord, and safety fuses used by ISIS were from Indian companies. The organization said it found evidence of parts from 51 companies from 20 countries including the US, Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Belgium, Netherlands and Japan.”

On August 1, 2017, paranoid Zionist Jew Jonathan Saul reported at Reuters that he found an Iranian arms route to Houthis.

“For the last six months the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has begun using waters further up the Gulf between Kuwait and Iran as it looks for new ways to beat an embargo on arms shipments to fellow Shi’ites in the Houthi movement. Using this new route, Iranian ships transfer equipment to smaller vessels at the top of the Gulf, where they face less scrutiny. The transhipments take place in Kuwaiti waters and in nearby international shipping lanes,” Saul informed his anti-Iran Zionist audience.

On June 19, 2015, the powerful Zionist lobby CFR reported: “The United States collaborated with Yemen on counterterrorism since the USS Cole bombing and 9/11 attacks, but the Saleh regime’s violent crackdown on protestors in 2011 strained the relationship.”

Let’s not forget: Israel was behind both 9/11 and USS Cole.