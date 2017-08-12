LIVE STREAM: INTERVIEW WITH THE SAKER, DISCUSSION OF US-RUSSIAN RELATIONS (FINISHED)

Posted on August 12, 2017 by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

 12.08.2017

FINISHED

TOPIC: Interview with The Saker (please, visit his blog, TheSaker.is) on the US-Russia relations and other issues of the international agenda.

The Saker is the friend and one of the key partners of SouthFront. He’s a well-known military and geo-political analyst and a regular contributor to The Unz Review (Unz.com).

Dear friends, you can ask questions about the live stream topics and other issues related to SF in the Youtube chat. (It’s available if you open the live stream in a separate browser tab)

Related

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Clinton, Deep State, Russia, The Saker, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: