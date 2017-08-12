Mirzaolang Massacre: Wahhabis Slaughter, the World Watches Silently!!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Militants of Wahhabi ideology massacred dozens of civilians, mostly Shia Hazaras, in a brutal, inhumane way after attacking a village in a remote area of Afghanistan’s northern province of Sar-e Pul earlier this week.



The assailants were a mixed group of Taliban and Daesh terrorists inspired by the Wahhabi ideology, an extremist doctrine of Saudi roots.



Following are some of the many heartbreaking photos of the massacred and the survivors as well.



Source: Al-Ahed

11-08-2017 | 12:54

