Mirzaolang Massacre: Wahhabis Slaughter, the World Watches Silently!!

Posted on August 12, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Militants of Wahhabi ideology massacred dozens of civilians, mostly Shia Hazaras, in a brutal, inhumane way after attacking a village in a remote area of Afghanistan’s northern province of Sar-e Pul earlier this week.

Mirzaolang Massacre


The assailants were a mixed group of Taliban and Daesh terrorists inspired by the Wahhabi ideology, an extremist doctrine of Saudi roots.

 

Mirzaolang Massacre


Following are some of the many heartbreaking photos of the massacred and the survivors as well.

 

Mirzaolang Massacre

Mirzaolang Massacre

Mirzaolang Massacre

Mirzaolang Massacre

Mirzaolang Massacre

Mirzaolang Massacre


Source: Al-Ahed

11-08-2017 | 12:54

Advertisements

Filed under: Afghanistan, Al Qaeda, ISIL, Sectarian Wars, sectarianism, USA, Wahabism At Work |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: