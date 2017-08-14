CAIR Lies To U.S. Public, Offers Cryptic Support To Al-Qaeda

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hussam Ayloush @HussamA The Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated and Ikhras Shoe-Of-The-Month Award winning Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) continues to lie to the U.S. public. After extensive consultations and planning with the Lebanese and Syrian governments, Hezbollah resistance fighters joined a coordinated assault on Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists based on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Arsal. The operation unfolded on the mountainous, barren and unpopulated region of Joroud Arsal which spans the border of Lebanon and Syria. The highly anticipated assault took place after exhaustive negotiations failed to secure the Al-Qaeda fighters’ withdrawal from the area. The Syrian administration had agreed to permit the local Al-Qaeda leader, Abu-Malek Al-Talli (infamous for kidnapping a group of Nuns and chopping off the heads of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers), and his fighters to join their fellow “mujahideen” in the Al-Qaeda-held, Northern Syrian city of Idlib. When Al-Qaeda overran Idlib in March of 2015, this same CAIR “activist” congratulated the Syrian people on its “liberation.”

As a condition for his fighters’ withdrawal to Idlib, Abu-Malek demanded that he be provided safe passage to Turkey with tens of millions of dollars and all his wives. When it became apparent further negotiations would be futile, the Hezbollah resistance forces took part in a closely-coordinated operation with the Lebanese and Syrian militaries to uproot Al-Qaeda fighters from the region. Any force entering this desolate area with the intention to commit a massacre would be disappointed to discover it is uninhabited.

If the so-called activists and self-appointed spokespersons for U.S. Muslims at CAIR are not going to ikhras, they should at least refrain from lying to their fellow Americans and offering cryptic support for terrorists in the collective name of the U.S. Muslim community. Muslims who were born and raised in the Arab world, speak Arabic with native ability and are well-informed about Arab geography, politics and current events have a moral responsibility to tell the truth and expose CAIR activists’ cryptic support for terrorism and the lies peddled to the U.S. public in our collective community name.

