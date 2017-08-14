Posted on by michaellee2009

Donald Trump wants to invade the world, presumably for Israel and Saudi Arabia

by Jonas E Alexis

Trump wants to have no limit. Since he is an Israeli shill, he wants to destroy one country after another, and he thinks he has the nuclear and political power do whatever the Israelis tell him. The Israelis told him that Assad used chemical weapons on his own people, and Trump had to say, “Yes, sir.”

Trump bombed Syria for a few hours, but deep inside he knew that the Israelis were just using him because they never gave him a single evidence showing that Assad was really responsible for the chemical gas attack. Russia has always been on the right side of history by showing that Assad had nothing to do with the chemical attack.

Russia, as we have seen, has single-handedly thwarted the Syria invasion. The Israelis, warmongers and Neoconservatives in America were indeed really mad and sad because the world didn’t follow their wicked plan.

Now the same warmongers and destroyers are moving Trump to North Korea and even Venezuela. Trump has recently said that he will bring “fire and fury” to North Korea. And now he is thinking about military actions against Venezuela. “The people are suffering and they are dying,” he said. “We have many options for Venezuela including a possible military option if necessary.”[1]

Well, the people in Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan are suffering. In fact, they have been suffering since the past decade. Why doesn’t the Trump administration talk about that? Well, the Yemenis have been oppressed by the Saudi regime, one of America’s allies in the region. As Kevin Barrett pointed out last May, Yemen is “a modern day concentration camp.”

Gordon Duff also argued that the United States is “complicit in Yemen epidemic, bio warfare.” Even the New York Times, of all places, has declared that “Saudi Arabia kills” civilians in Yemen, and “the U.S. looks the other way.”[2]“Despite 10,000 civilian casualties in Yemen — 13 per day — U.S. reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia.”[3] Saudi Arabia killed those civilians “with American-made bombs.”[4]

The Saudis have admitted that both the United States and British military know what took place in Yemen.[5] Even Foreign Policy asked, “How can the United States, Britain, and France keep shipping Riyadh arms [to Saudi Arabia] when its pilots are dropping bombs on innocent civilians?”[6] The Saudis used those bombs to destroy schools and hospitals in Yemen.[7]

There is more: “Twenty million Yemenis, nearly 80% of the population, are in urgent need of food, water and medical aid, in a humanitarian disaster that aid agencies say has been dramatically worsened by a naval blockade imposed by an Arab coalition with US and British backing.”[8]

Salah Basrallah, a farmer in Yemen’s northern region of Saada, “lost 21 family members in four consecutive airstrikes on his village, including his six children and wife. Nearby lay the remnants of an MK-80 series bomb, similar to those found at many other coalition strike locations and which the United States is known to supply to Saudi Arabia.”[9]

And now Trump is telling us all that the people in Venezuela are suffering? Now this guy wants to lecture us all about “human rights” and “democracy”? If that is not the height craziness, then nothing is.

Veterans Today

