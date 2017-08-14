Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sayyed Nasrallah: Israeli Enemy Reached Rock Bottom, Game Over in Syria!

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that the Israeli enemy has reached the rock bottom as it fears the Lebanese resistance’s growing power.

Addressing crowds in a ceremony marking the eleventh anniversary of the Divine Victory in 2006 July War, Sayyed Nasrallah said the game is now over in Syria, calling on some Lebanese sides who have been betting on the fall of the Syrian to quit on this idea.

Hezollah S.G. said that the US is launching a campaign of intimidation against the Lebanese government and people through bundle of sanctions against Hezbollah. However, his eminence stressed that such intimidation won’t affect the resistance, its determination and its growing power.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that the cost of any new Israeli war on Lebanon will be very high, calling on the Israeli enemy to reconsider dismantling Dimona reactor.

The resistance leader reiterated Hezollah’s will to hand over all posts in Arsal outskirts once the Lebanese army is ready to this move.

Sayyed Nasrallah assured that the victory in the battle between the Lebanese army and ISIL in Ras Baalbek and AL-Qaa outskirts is definite, noting that there is no time limit for this battle.

Heroic Confrontations

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by asserting that jubilation witnessed today is by virtue of sacrifices offered by the resistance and its people.

“Our martyrs had sacrificed their souls for us to stay honored and happy. Today they are glad to see us smiling and jubilant.”

Sayyed Nasrallah talked about heroic confrontations that took place against the Israeli enemy in the town of Al-Khyam, especially during July War, stressing that they were part from decisive achievements that led to the divine victory.

His eminence also recalled the historic detention center in Al-Khyam, praising the steadfastness of prisoners who were held by the Israeli occupation there.

“Few Hezbollah fighters managed to defeat a whole Israeli brigade in Al-Khyam (during July war). This is July war equation,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“The sample which Israelis had seen during July war, they will see it multiplied by 100 times in any future confrontation on all levels,” the resistance leader warned, stressing that the disgrace inflicted on the occupation soldiers during 2006 war will be more.

Growing Power

Sayyed Nasrallah said despite that eleven years have passed on July war, but it is still in the Israeli conscience, and that the Israeli enemy is still studying this war and looking deep into its lessons.

“July war’s goal was to crush Hezbollah, but since that time the Israeli enemy has been talking about Hezbollah’s growing power, and this is an acknowledgment that the war had failed to reach its goal.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted then that the resistance in Lebanon works honestly in order to reach strategic goals, stressing that it does not seek personal and narrow interests.

“The resistance’s power is growing every day and this is what both enemy and friend know and say.”

Very High Cost

Hezbollah S.G. warned that the cost of any future war will be very high, noting that the resistance’s power deters the Israeli enemy from launching a new aggression.

“Any new war, whatever its goals were, does not worth the cost which the Israeli enemy will pay.”

His eminence noted that the principle of “survival of the fittest” prevails in the world nowadays, stressing that Israeli enemy respects Hezbollah because of its strength.

His eminence voiced satisfaction that Haifa ammonia tank is being emptied, calling on the Zionist regime to reconsider dismantling Dimona reactor because “it is more dangerous.”

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, noted that the Zionist entity bets on the US administration to press Lebanon over Hezbollah, after failing to defeat the resistance movement, referring to new sanctions Washington will impose on Hezbollah in September.

His eminence said that such moves aimed at intimidating Hezbollah, Lebanese government and people, stressing that such move won’t affect the resistance’s determination and attempts to boost its abilities.

Sayyed Nasrallah hit back at US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Hezbollah during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, stressing that US and ‘Israel’ are both terrorists.

“The US created ISIL and Hezbollah has been fighting terrorism. Hezbollah is part of the resistance which has foiled the ‘Greater Israel’ scheme, along with the ‘New Middle East’ scheme.”

“We have to be powerful; the era when the Israeli enemy can threaten and carry out is over.”

Israeli Enemy Frightened

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Israeli enemy is frightened nowadays from any move he sees it suspicious at the border Between Lebanon the occupied Palestinian territories.

His eminence said the Zionist regime fears tree planting at the border, calling on the residents of the southern towns in Lebanon to go ahead with tree planting. In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that such fear indicates the low morale of the Israelis.

“The Israeli enemy has reached the rock bottom, while we have reached the peak,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Source: Al-Mana

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Future Movement, Gaza, Geagea, Hariri, Hezbollah, ISIL, July war, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, March 14 Movement, Michel Aoun, Nasrallah, Palestine, Syrian Army, Trump, UNIFIL, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |