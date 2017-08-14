US senators, head of anti-Iran terror group meet

US senators meet with head of anti-Iran terrorist group MKO

A group of senior US senators has met with the head of the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), Maryam Rajavi, in Albania.

The delegation of Republican Senators Roy Blunt, John Cornyn, and Thom Tillis had a meeting with Rajavi in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on Saturday. The senators also met with other members of the terrorist group.

Blunt, the junior senator from Missouri, is chair of the Senate Rules Committee; Cornyn, the senior senator from Texas, is the current Senate Majority Whip; and Tillis, the junior senator from North Carolina, previously served as the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

During the meeting with the American lawmakers, Rajavi welcomed Washington’s hostile approach toward Iran, especially the imposition of new sanctions and called for “regime change” in the Islamic Republic.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials over the past three decades.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.

Also back in April, Republican US Senator John McCain met with Rajavi and some other members of her group in Tirana, and praised her anti-Iran activities.

US Senator John McCain met Maryam Rajavi in the Albanian capital of Tirana on April 14, 2017.

He congratulated the terrorist group’s “successful transfer” from Iraq and praised its members for what he described as “sacrifice.”

In 1986, the terrorist group’s members fled Iran for Iraq, where they received support from the then Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, and set up Camp Ashraf, now known as Camp New Iraq, in Diyala Province near the Iranian border.

The terrorist group sided with Saddam Hussein during Iraq’s eight-year war against Iran in the 1980s. The MKO also helped Saddam in his brutal crackdown on his opponents.

In December 2011, the UN and Baghdad agreed to relocate some 3,000 MKO members from Camp Ashraf to Camp Hurriyet. The last group of the MKO terrorists was evicted in September 2013 and relocated to Camp Hurriyet to await transfer to third countries.