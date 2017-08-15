SYRIAN WAR REPORT – AUGUST 14, 2017: GOVT-HELD AREA IN SYRIA GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY OVER TWO MONTHS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The area controlled by the Damascus government in Syria has grown by 250 percent over the past two months, Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu said on Sunday. Shoigu added that the liberation of the key town of Sukhna in the province of Homs opens an opportunity to lift the ISIS siege from the strategic city of Deir Ezzor. He added that Russia has “started persuading our American colleagues that terrorists should be separated from opposition to understand where to strike… Establishing the de-escalation zones today is exactly this separation.”

On Saturday, special operations units from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces carried out a successful air landing operation behind ISIS lines at the administrative border between Homs and Raqqah provinces.

Government troops led by Tiger Forces Commander Suheil al-Hassan were transported by 4 Mi-35 attack helicopters to the eastern Raqqah countryside 21km behind the frontline and liberated Khirbet Makman village, Al-Qadir town and Bir Rahum. Government troops are now deployed in only about 40 km from the recently liberated town of Sukhna.

Special operations forces killed and injured large numbers of ISIS fighters, and destroyed 3 battle tanks, 17 armed vehicles, 7 VBIEDs, and captured two VBIEDs, two tanks and several ISIS artillery pieces during the operation, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

This was the first ever air landing operation conducted by the SAA during the ongoing war. It showed the growing military capabilities of the SAA supported and trained by Russia and Iran.

Meanwhile, the SAA and tribal forces continued pressuring ISIS in the town of Maadan near the Euphrates River. The SAA has still not liberated the town because of constant flanking attacks by ISIS in the area. Last weekend, ISIS attacked the SAA near Ghanim Ali and al-Kadir killing 7 SAA troops and capturing a battle tank.

In the province of Homs, ISIS conducted raids near Sukhna, in the area of Humaimah and at the Shaer fields. According to Amaq, 32 SAA soldiers were killed and 3 battle tanks, a BMP, a bulldozer and 5 vehicles were destroyed in the clashes.

Despite counter-attacks, ISIS is in very complicated situation. As soon as the SAA fully secures the Sukhna area, government forces will be able to pay more attention to other frontlines in the Homs province and counter a threat posed by ISIS units there.

Two US soldiers died and five others suffered injures while they were conducting operations in northern Iraq, the US military said in a statement on Sunday. According to the released statement, “the incident was not due to enemy contact”.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq released a statement claiming the US military suffered casualties because of the group’s shelling near al-Bwair village east of Tal-Afar town. According to the statement, ISIS used Grad rockets, killed 4 US soldiers and injured 6 others. Amaq claimed that ISIS members were tracking US forces movement via a small drone.

Troops of the US-led coalition actively operate in Iraq and Syria. The US Special Operations Forces even spearhead offensives in the crucial directions like Mosul or Raqqah, according to local sources. However, the US military prefers avoid providing official confirmations of such facts.

Russian Military Advisors Assisted Syrian Amry Airdrop Operation Behind ISIS Defense Lines

A screenshot from the video

Russian military advisors particiapted in the preparation of the Syrian Army airdrop operation behind ISIS defense lines that took place at the administrative border between Homs and Raqqah provinces last weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The airdrop opeation was led by Commander of the Tiger Forces, General Suhel Hassan, and supported by Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters.

“On August 12 night, for the first time since the beginning of hostilities against ISIS terrorist group in Syria, the government forces managed to prepare and conduct a brilliant operation to make a tactical landing in the rear of the militants which resulted in their complete defeat and capture of the settlement of Al-Hadar about 120 kilometers west of the city of Deir Ezzor,” the ministry said. “With the help of night vision systems, the renowned [Ka-52] Alligators not only effectively directed and corrected the fire of multiple-launch rocket system, but also destroyed [ISIS] armored vehicles and armed cars,” the ministry said.

The airdropped troops were holding positions until the appraoch of the main striking force.

“The actions of the tactical landing force and the effectiveness of the fire damage inflicted on Daesh fighters allowed the government troops to seize al-Hadar without losses,” the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s video of the operation:

Following the previous advances, the Syrian Arab Army Tiger Forces liberated the entire Kawm oasis en route to the strategic Sukhna town in the province of Homs.

The Tiger Forces are now developing momentum in the direction of the Taybah town located north of Sukhna. If Taybah is liberated, the Tiger Forces will get a strong point at the important road linking up Sukhna and the government-held area in Raqqah province.

Photos have appeared online confirming a large advance made by the Syrian Arab Army Tiger Forces against ISIS in the province of Homs.

Photos how Tiger Forces members in the recently liberated Kawn oasis in only about 30km from the recently liberated town of Sukhna north of Palmyra.

The Toger Forces are advancing along the Resafa-Sukhna road in order ot link the government-held areas in the provinces of Homs and Raqqah and to cut off ISIS members in the eastern Hama countryside from their allies in the rest of Syria.

