Not Just Trump, The Lunatic US Presidents — and John McCain

The Lunatic US Presidents — and John McCain

The list of lunatic US presidents just keeps growing. It’s a bipartisan list too, so maybe there’s something in the White House ventilation system.

George Bush: “Good versus evil, right versus wrong.”

He started the murderous sanctions on Iraq which led from it being a prosperous state to lying in ruins and in never ending war 27 years later.

Bill Clinton: Mired in the sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky, he came clean (well part way clean). His approval ratings plummeted. 3 days later he bombed Afghanistan and the Sudan. The news of the bombings upstaged the Lewinsky scandal. He was “fighting terrorists” (aren’t they all?). It soon emerged he bombed Sudan’s only medicinal factory.

George W. Bush: The man of “Shock and Awe” or “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” He said Iraqis would “witness the honorable and decent spirit of the American military.” Since the dark day of the criminal invasion and occupation of Iraq by the US, at least a million have died and the numbers rise each day.

Did George come up with the slogan “Shock and awe”? Clever enough? Well he said, “fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.” I’ll leave it to people’s judgement.

Barack Obama: Plenty to choose from with this silver tongued man. He proudly announced that the US supported “peaceful protesters” in the Maidan in Ukraine, while condemning the government for brutal repression of the protesters.

Anyone who has seen the hours and hours and hours and hours of footage of the protests will know this is a bald faced lie. You have never seen such a well organised, armed, coordinated and violent group of protesters as those at the Maidan. They were virtually as well armed as the police. Batons, helmets, full sized shields, molotov cocktails, slingshots, steel rods, gas masks and as we saw from buildings surrounding the Maidan, armed with guns with which they murdered police and civilians indiscriminately. The demonstrations were dominated by neo-Nazi nationalists such as Right Sector who chanted, “Glory to Ukraine, death to enemies, death to Russians.” These were the people Obama called “peaceful protesters.” He and his State Department prostitutes continued the lies of Ukrainians asserting their right to freedom while Kiev launched a criminal war of aggression on Ukrainians in the Donbass. The Kiev junta called ordinary men, women and children of the Donbass “terrorists.” In Obama’s world these people were excluded from the right to freedom.

We can’t neglect to mention he is the man who authorized the CIA train and assist program in Syria in 2013. The covert planning started well before then though, with Obama stepping right into the middle of the plot to unseat Assad when he assumed the presidency in 2009.

Donald Trump: “Fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen.” This is how the current US President engages with North Korea as tensions reach boiling point. A manufactured crisis which justifies the expansion of the gargantuan military industrial complex threatens to break out into war. An unhinged megalomaniac as commander in chief with his finger on the nuclear trigger. War on the Korean Peninsula initiated by Donald Trump will cause death and destruction in the first few days the likes of we have not seen since Hiroshima and Nagasaki; an unpunished American war crime.

Trump surpassed Barack Obama in Syria in terms of deliberate unabashed bombing and murdering of troops and civilians. He liked it so much -perhaps even more than the chocolate cake- that he did it again. He may be getting rid of the covert CIA train and assist program, described in US media as a debacle and a failure, but only in terms of a waste of money and not resulting in the coveted regime change, but not in terms of its true damage of unleashing savage terrorists to murder Syrians and tear the country apart. Regardless, it hardly matters anymore. The terrorists have become a bedraggled, rag tag mob, holding onto pockets of territory and fighting each other in Idlib, their last bastion. They are now irrelevant in the bigger picture of US plans for what Syria will look like in the future. In short it won’t be Syria, it will be fragmented mini states with the US controlling large parts of resource rich territory under the stewardship of the Kurds. The Kurds will get a few pieces of silver for being the flavor of the month proxies and will be expected to perform as puppets for the privilege.

Some reports claim the US has 10 bases in Syria. This number is unconfirmed. but 1 or 10 equally remarkable considering:

Every single one is illegal under international law

All US presence in Syria is illegal

The US is in effect occupying Syria

They have more bases in Syria than many countries where they actually have agreements to place bases

US strikes in Syria may be lawful if Syria consents to the use of force in their territory. If Syria does not consent, the strikes would violate international law, unless the US demonstrates that the strikes were taken in self-defense. — Sarah Knuckey, international lawyer and Professor at Columbia Law School

The US has thousands of troops surrounding Syria which can be bought in from Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain. Trump may or may not bring in large numbers of troops, but the war addicted US deep state will not let him give up Syria. Balkanization is on the horizon and the war hawks will not be deterred, even in the face of potential military conflict with Russia.

I should throw in a few dishonorable mentions:

Madeline Albright: Who can forget when she said “We think the price is worth it.” The price was the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children due to murderous US led sanctions. What a vile woman. In prison now for her psychopathic views and war crimes against Iraq? Hardly. She is still a player in the US deep state, her dirty fingers still in the pies of international relations and finance.

Hillary Clinton: “We came, we saw, he died.” The savages that dragged Muammar Gadaffi through the streets before murdering him may have had a good chuckle at this, but any non psychopath should have felt horror at such macabre behavior. But this is what to expect from a woman who never saw a war she didn’t like and who runs a corrupt empire through her Clinton Foundation.

Clinton was also the strongest of the advocates for a no fly zone in Syria. She urged tough action to oust Bashar al-Assad and who knows what she would have done if coronated as President, as was widely anticipated. Rather than cut the CIA covert train and assist program off at the knees, she probably would have given it a new lease of life, with carte blanche to do whatever it takes to overthrow Assad, the man Syrians want to lead their country though and beyond this war on them. Hillary the Goddess of war must have savored the moment she could say of Assad; “we came, we saw, he died.”

And then there’s John McCain: Well, where do we start here? As Georgian forces launched an assault on South Ossetia in 2008, he said, “Today we are all Georgians.” Media and deep state lies aside, it very quickly emerged that the short war was started by Georgian forces massacring South Ossetians, with Russian forces responding to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

At The Maidan in Ukraine in 2014, he said, “The free world is with you, America is with you, I am with you.” He stood next to Oleh Tyahnybok, the Stephan Bandera worshipping Nazi as he said this. His message was well received by Right Sector led neo-Nazi thugs who soon after played an integral part in the violent coup which installed a government which is a pathetic US puppet and is leading the country down the path of disintegration.

John McCain is unrepentant in his desire to overthrow Bashar Al-Assad as the leader of Syria. He threw a hissy fit when Trump announced the end of the CIA train and assist program. Naturally this was “playing into Russian hands.”

After his jaunts into Libya, leaving a trail of death and despair in his wake, he ventured into Syria. He wanted to spread the virtues of “American democracy” so in May 2013 he met with terrorists in Syria, planning to help implement no fly zones and dramatically increase arms to the “rebels.” Among the terrorists was strongly rumored to be a certain Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS. Let me repeat, he appears to have met with (and I imagine shook hands) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Would he shake hands with Baghdadi? Well he supported the war criminal Mikheil Saakashvili, ditto for Oleh Tyahnybok, sits down for coffee with heart eating Free Syrian Army types, so the question is rhetorical. And after all, demonic US political leaders have a long history of supporting terrorists to do their bidding. In truth, if it was Baghdadi, McCain probably didn’t wash his hands for a week afterwards.

Also among the backslappers was a Free Syrian Army leader who supports Al-Aqaeda terrorists. As Miri Wood reported in Syria News: “During that illegal trip, McCain met with other terrorists, including kidnappers of Lebanese pilgrims, Syrian traitor Salim Idriss, an “FSA” head who supports its offspring, Jabhat al Nusra (JaN). JaN has been on the US terror list, since 10 months after its inception (and 10 days after the Washington Post described it as ‘the most successful arm of the rebel forces.’). Idriss gave his public support for JaN in March 2013, more than two months before McQaeda McCain met with him.”

McCain went on another sortie into Syria in February 2017 (again as an illegal alien, who should have been quite rightly tracked down and locked up). Ostensibly to discuss the counter ISIS campaign according to his spokeswoman. Yeah right, and pigs fly too.

Shortly after McCain’s visit came the Khan Shekhoun incident, now only credible as a Syrian government chemical weapons attack to Erdoganstan, the military industrial complex media, the deep state and US lackeys such as the UK and France. The rest of us, unless we are as brain dead as a tin of sardines, have grown weary of the propaganda and psyops war waged against Syria.

Not long after the Khan Shekhoun incident came the terrorist bombing of buses evacuating civilians from Fua and Kefraya in the al-Rashideen neighbourhood of western Aleppo. The outrage was notably dampened because it couldn’t be pinned on Bashar al-Assad. If it could, the catcalls for more Tomahawks to be launched at Syria would have been deafening. As it couldn’t, it was little more than a passing story, a blip in the media landscape. Bombing in Syria……and now for sports news. The despicable BBC didn’t even deem it a terrorist attack, which I wrote about shortly after the atrocity.

On his soon probable big sleep, McCain’s last words are likely to be, “is that Assad gone yet?” No, but you soon will be, you Nazi lover.

— Paul Mansfield

