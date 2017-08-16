Promised Land – Shattered Lives (must watch and shared)

Posted on by samivesusu

August 12, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

This is a powerful short deconstruction of the Biblical ‘promised land’ myth By Dan McGowan.

https://youtu.be/owOA_OzBrNw

More Americans believe than do not believe Israel was given to the Jewish people by God, according to a 2013 Pew Research poll: http://pewrsr.ch/1wB0M85 Daniella Weiss, a leader of Israel’s Jewish settler movement, clearly stands with the believers.

