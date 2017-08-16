Promised Land – Shattered Lives (must watch and shared)

Posted on August 16, 2017 by samivesusu

August 12, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

This is a powerful short  deconstruction of the Biblical ‘promised land’ myth By Dan McGowan.

https://youtu.be/owOA_OzBrNw

More Americans believe than do not believe Israel was given to the Jewish people by God, according to a 2013 Pew Research poll: http://pewrsr.ch/1wB0M85 Daniella Weiss, a leader of Israel’s Jewish settler movement, clearly stands with the believers.

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Choseness, Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Lies, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Promised Land, USA |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: