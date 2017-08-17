Hizbullah 3: Israel 0

Last month, Israel suffered its third military defeat at the hands of Lebanese Islamic Resistance Hizbullah. The earlier defeats were in 2006 and 2000.

On Monday, Reuters reported that 300 fighters belonging to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, a splinter rebel group of the US-Israel created ISIS and about 3,000 Syrian refugees left Lebanon under the deal that followed attack by Hizbullah on insurgent position last month.



There are nearly one million Syrian refugees who were able to escape the US-Israel trained and funded barbarians during the last six years. Lebanon is home to over 300,000 Palestinian refugees since the 1980 who don’t have rights enjoyed by Lebanese Arab citizens. These refugees make almost 17% of country’s total population of six millions.

Vanessa Beeley, Associate Editor of the 21st Century Wire commented about Hizbullah achievements against ISIS as below:



“This is a momentous victory for the Resistance against the NATO and Gulf state terrorists. The black flags have been torn down in Arsal and the flags of Hizbullah, Lebanon and Syria are flying side by side as a symbol of the unity of anti-imperialist, anti-Zionist forces in the region. The heroes who gave their lives for this hard-won victory will always be remembered and honored by those whose lives and culture had been under threat from the malevolent forces of extremism and terrorism,” she said.



Hizbullah has both friends and enemies among country’s politician. Lebanon’s Christian president Gen (ret) Michel Naim Aoun considers Hizbullah as the Defender of Lebanon while country’s prime minister Saad Hariri fears Hizbullah and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad like the Israeli leaders.

On July 26, 2017, Reuters reported: “Standing beside Hariri in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said Hizbullah is a threat to Lebanon from within. He called the powerful Shi’ite Muslim group a “menace” to the Lebanese people and to the entire region. The lawmakers introduced legislation last week seeking to increase sanctions on Hizbullah by further restricting its ability to raise money and recruit and increasing pressure on banks that do business with it.”



Born in Saudi Arabia (he holds both KSA and Lebanese citizenships), Sa’ad Hariri stood still, as Judas Goat Trump unleashed derogatory rhetoric against the only group in Lebanon which is capable of providing social services to all of its citizens, and which heroically defended Lebanon during the Israeli invasions.



Watch below the proofs of Israel’s dirty fingers in Syrian-Lebanese bloodshed.