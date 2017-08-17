BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially halted their field operations in the southeastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate after more than 7 weeks of being on the offensive against the Islamic State (ISIL).

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces have been ordered to halt their advance on Deir Ezzor until the Islamic State’s pocket in central Syria is fully cleared.

The Tiger Forces will now concentrate on the Hama Governorate, where many of their units are currently awaiting orders to storm the strategic town of ‘Uqayrbat.

‘Uqayrbat is considered the most important town under the Islamic State’s control because it is located along several roadways that flow through the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates.

ISIS units in the area of Uqayrabat in the province of Homs is almost fully encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies. Earlier this week, government forces made a series of advances cutting off the only ISIS supply line to Uqayrabat and deploying close the narrow corridor between Uqayrabat and the rest of the ISIS-held area in the province of Homs.

According to some pro-government sources, ISIS is now fully encircled in Uqayrabat. However, this still has to be confirmed.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the National Defense Forces (NDF) and other pro-government factions have reportedly retaken control of the Fasidah Mount, Sawwanat al-Qusayr and reached Bir al-Fasidah from ISIS in the province of Homs.

Thus government forces dramatically reduced the distance to SAA units at the Shaer Mount and cut off the ISIS supply line to the terrorist group stronghold of Uqayrabat in the eastern Hama countryside.

This is a significant development that could become a first step in the liberation of the entire Hama countryside from ISIS terorirsts.

