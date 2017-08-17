US, Britain, Their Regional Allies Violate CWC by Supplying Terrorists in Syria with Toxic Agents

DAMASCUS, (ST)- The United States, Britain and their allies in the region are violating laws of the Chemical Weapons Convention through supporting the terrorist organizations in Syria and supplying them with toxic agents and all kinds of weapons, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Mikdad has stressed.
During a meeting with representatives of a number of media outlets on Wednesday, al-Mikdad urged head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate US, Britain and Turkey’s acts of supplying the terrorist groups in Syria with internationally banned toxic materials.
The deputy minister pointed out that since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, some media outlets have repeatedly reported news about the use of chemical weapon in different Syrian areas and western countries used to depend on the terrorist groups’ claims in accusing the Syrian state of using chemical weapons without any proof.
Based on the terrorists’ fabrications and claims that the Syrian army launched a chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun town, the United States carried out a rocket attack on a Syrian airbase in Homs even before any investigation was conducted.
He clarified that the claims about the alleged Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack have had a sole goal which is to accuse the Syrian government of violating humanitarian international law and war laws. He reiterated that the Syrian government has no chemical weapons and all its stockpile has been eliminated under the supervision of the OPCW.
He went on to say that the Syrian government has conducted investigation into the issue based on analyses of foreign non-governmental organizations and found the truth of what has happened in Khan Sheikhoun.
He reviewed some of the evidences proving the falseness of the fabrications and claims about the play called “the Syrian army’s chemical attack on the people of Khan Sheikhoun”.
He said that Syria received the OPCW’s fact-finding committee members and provided them with all facilitations to go to Khan Sheikhoun or al-Shayrat airbase for investigation, but they refused.
Al-Mikdad added that some western countries have encouraged terrorists to commit war crimes and supplied them with different kinds of banned weapons, pointing out that after liberating some residential areas from terrorists, huge amounts of materials that include Turkish and western-made chemical agents were seized and according to experts assessment these agents are used in manufacturing chemical weapons.
Syria accused the US, UK and their allies are supporting terrorists in the war-torn Arab country by supplying them with toxic agents and other kinds of weapons.
During a press conference in the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s main office in the capital Damascus, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad said on Wednesday that toxic agents found in the cities of Aleppo and Damascus were made by US and UK companies, Syrian’s official news agency SANA reported.
He also called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] to investigate those countries’ actions in his country.
Al-Mekdad further noted that since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, the West, based on false allegations made by the terrorists they support, has usually blamed the government in Damascus for various incidents of the use of chemical weapons throughout the country.
He stressed that the US has even used those “fabrications” as a pretext to attack the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province without launching an investigation into the terrorists’ claims.
He stressed that the Syrian government has thoroughly investigated the incident and offered the results to the OPCW.
“Syria has received the fact-finding committee of the OPCW and opened all doors in front of them for investigation, but they refused,” the Syrian official said, stressing that as the results do not support the US’ agenda they will be rejected.
The Syrian government turned over its entire chemical stockpile under a deal negotiated by Russia and the United States back in 2013.
17-08-2017
