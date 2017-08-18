Who has said that Venezuela does not concern us? من قال إنّ فنزويلا لا تعنينا؟ 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

A cold war takes place as the volcanoes of the Latin America from time to time; so the Venezuelan society is dividing clearly into two camps: one includes the capital, the right, and the liberal elites, and the other includes the majority of the middle class and based on the popular and poor classes, the left, and the educated elites that grew up on the thought of the national independence and refusing the American hegemony. Our mission is not to simplify the crisis and to show it mere a conspiracy. The conspiracy means an existing war plan which without it the crisis did not grow, as it does not benefit to show it internationally and locally as mere a confrontation between the democracy advocates and its opponents, it is a crisis of major options that struggle in the Latin America including Venezuela which carried the flag and led the historic transition in the continent towards the national independence, and the economy which based on the central role of the country in managing the oil sectors, securing the guarantees and the main services for the poor classes.

The struggle in Venezuela is neither new nor includes the whole continent. The Bolivarian movement is like the Sandinista is not imported from the outside. Neither the capitalist class, nor the right forces, nor the American influence by the geographical presence, nor the Zionist influence by the effect of the historic relationships, the demographic presence, and the media and cultural effect are marginal. It is certain that what has been achieved by the figure of the historic leader; the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was surplus to the American endurance, and impressive in terms of achievement. The expectation in the last years of his presidential era was that the internal and the external opponents resort to invest his departure to organize a counter-attack. It was normal that the arrival of a president and an administration that believe in the extremism to the White House gave a sign to begin this counter-revolution.

The alliance which waged the war on Syria is the same which is waging now its war on Venezuela. In both cases it based on dependent structures in the society that attract the marginalized and the slum dwellers, it gets the strength by the money of the Gulf and the Israeli intelligence as well as the weight of the American pressure. In its positions defending the right, Venezuela went far, that the parties of this alliance cannot tolerate it, while the Arab rulers were asking the Israeli leaderships in the war of July 2006 and the war of Gaza 2008 for more killing, devastation, and destruction along with some Lebanese, hoping to break the resistance. Venezuela tried to expel the Israeli ambassador and to announce its firm support to Lebanon, Palestine, their resistances and their peoples. On the day of the war on Syria Venezuela did not hesitate to announce its crucial and decisive position. Just for that we cannot forget these positions and not to exchange them with the same through the announcing to stand with Venezuela and the leadership of the President Maduro.

The presence of a group of the Venezuelan society that is similar to our does not change the fact. The team of the fourteenth of March is neither a Lebanese made nor a Lebanese registered brand; it is an example of Washington’s followers and who are not ashamed of the violation of the independence of their homelands, they just concern about the profits of banks and the foreign agencies more than the national dignity, do not feel embarrassed if the people go to streets, and do not feel ashamed if their positions meet the Israelis, or if they wage a war of sovereignty under the photo of the Saudi King or to have a banquet at the American Embassy, or to boast of a democratic revolution from Gulf capital that does not know neither the constitution nor the elections. A similar to it has led the devastation of Syria; a similar to it is trying to take Venezuela to the civil war. The US President won the presidency by an electoral game; the investigation is still ongoing about the degree of its fairness, since the ceiling of the difference is few votes and part of one percent.

Venezuela concerns us so much, it has preceded us by saying you are not alone at a fatal harsh moment, so the less fulfillment is to say you are not alone at a similar moment.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– تدور رحى حرب باردة تسخن وتخبو كبراكين أميركا اللاتينية بين حين وحين، وينقسم حول ضفتيها المجتمع في فنزويلا، بصورة جلية إلى معسكرين، واحد يضمّ الرأسمال واليمين والنخب الليبرالية، وآخر يضمّ أغلب الطبقة الوسطى ويستند إلى الطبقات الشعبية والفقيرة واليسار ونخب مثقفة ترعرعت على فكر الاستقلال الوطني ومناهضة الهيمنة الأميركية، وليست مهمّتنا التهوين من الأزمة وتصويرها مجرد مؤامرة. والمؤامرة تعني خطة حرب موجودة ولم تكبر الأزمة من دونها، كما لن يفيد المقلب الآخر دولياً ومحلياً تصويرها مجرد مواجهة بين دعاة الديمقراطية وخصومها، فهي أزمة خيارات كبرى تتصارع على ساحة أميركا اللاتينية وفي قلبها فنزويلا، التي حملت الراية وقادت التحوّل التاريخي في القارة نحو الاستقلال الوطني، والاقتصاد القائم على دور محوري للدولة في إدارة قطاعات النفط وتأمين الضمانات والخدمات الرئيسية للفئات الفقيرة.

– الصراع في فنزويلا ليس جديداً ولا في القارة كلها، والحركة البوليفارية ومثلها الساندينية ليستا مستورداً خارجياً، والطبقة الرأسمالية ليست هامشية ولا قوى اليمين، ولا النفوذ الأميركي بقوة الحضور الجغرافي، ولا النفوذ الصهيوني بتأثير تاريخية العلاقات والوجود الديمغرافي والتأثير الإعلامي والثقافي، والأكيد أنّ ما تحقق على يد الشخصية القيادية التاريخية للرئيس الفنزويلي الراحل هوغو تشافيز كان فائضاً على قدرة التحمّل الأميركية، ومبهراً في حجم الإنجاز، وكان التوقع في السنوات الأخيرة من عهده الرئاسي أن يلجأ الخصوم الداخليون والخارجيون لاستثمار لحظة رحيله لتنظيم الهجوم المضادّ، وكان طبيعياً أن يمنح وصول رئيس وإدارة تؤمنان بالتطرف إلى البيت الأبيض إشارة البدء للثورة المضادّة.

– الحلف الذي خاض الحرب على سورية هو ذاته يخوضها على فنزويلا. وفي الحالتين يستند إلى بنى طفيلية في المجتمع تستقطب المهمّشين وسكان العشوائيات، ويستقوي بمال الخليج والمخابرات «الإسرائيلية» وثقل الضغط الأميركي. فقد ذهبت فنزويلا في مواقفها دفاعاً عن الحق إلى حيث لا يمكن أن يسامحها أطراف هذا الحلف، فبينما كان حكام العرب يطلبون من القيادات «الإسرائيلية» في حرب تموز 2006 وحرب غزة 2008، المزيد من القتل والخراب والدمار، ومعهم بعض اللبنانيين، أملاً بكسر المقاومة، وقفت فنزويلا لتطرد السفير «الإسرائيلي» وتعلن وقوفها الحازم مع لبنان وفلسطين ومقاومتهما وشعبهما. ويوم دقت ساعة الحرب على سورية لم تتوان فنزويلا عن إشهار موقفها الحازم والحاسم، ولذلك لا يمكن لنا نسيان هذه الوقفات ولا مبادلتها إلا بمثلها، بإعلان الوقوف مع فنزويلا وقيادة الرئيس مادورو.

– لا يغيّر من هذه الحقيقة وجود فئة من المجتمع الفنزويلي تشبه ما عندنا، ففريق الرابع عشر من آذار ليس صناعة لبنانية، ولا ماركة لبنانية مسجلة، هو نموذج لأتباع واشنطن، والذين لا يُخجلهم انتهاك استقلال أوطانهم، وتعنيهم أرباح المصارف والوكالات الأجنبية أكثر من الكرامة الوطنية، ولا يرفّ لهم جفن إن رأوا الشعب يملأ الساحات، ولا يُخجلهم أن تتماهى مواقفهم مع «إسرائيل»، ولا أن يخوضوا حروب السيادة تحت صورة الملك السعودي أو من مأدبة في السفارة الأميركية، وأن يتباهوا بثورة ديمقراطية من عاصمة خليجية لم تعرف الدستور ولا الانتخابات، ومثلها قاد خراب سورية، ومثلها تُقاد اليوم محاولة أخذ فنزويلا للحرب الأهلية. فالانقسام ليس نقيصة، ورئيس أميركا يفوز بالرئاسة بلعبة انتخابية لا يزال التحقيق مستمراً حول درجة نزاهتها، وسقف الفارق للفائز بضعة أصوات وجزء من واحد بالمئة.

– تعنينا فنزويلا كثيراً، وقد سبقتنا بالقول لستم وحدكم، في لحظة مصيرية قاسية، وأقلّ الوفاء أن نقول لستم وحدكم في لحظة مشابهة.

