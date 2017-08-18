‘Israeli’ Company Head To Head with Hezbollah in Social Media Wars

Posted on August 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Fearing the list of advised equipments Hezbollah supporters suggested the ‘Israelis’ will need in the next war, an ‘Israeli’ web-design company involved itself in a social media war against the resistance movement.

The company, based in Kiryat Shmona, to the north of occupied Palestine, launched an online campaign against Hezbollah resistance movement after social media activists threatened ‘Israel’ that “the next war is approaching.”

Social Media War

‘Your ships will be attacked with rockets’

Social Media War

Sneakers ‘for a quick escape’

Last week, Hezbollah supporters mounted on social media a campaign entitled ‘Time for the Victory’ in which ‘Israelis’ are cynically advised about “equipment you should have for the next war.”

Social Media War

‘To keep your composure’

Social Media War

‘Ammonia plants are attacked with rockets’

The pictures of the equipment include, inter alia, relaxation pills “in order to keep your composure”, sneakers “for a quick escape”, gas masks for when “ammonia plants are attacked with rockets” and a torch for when “electricity plants are attacked with rockets.”

Social Media War

‘For when electricity plants are attacked with rockets’

The campaign sparked responses in the Zionist entity, including one from the company Web Yourself, which responded with its own Hebrew and Arabic offensive entitled: “What awaits Hezbollah in the next war.”

Social Media War

‘Our rockets will teach you that no dome will rise above Palestine, only the Dome of the Rock’

Social Media War

‘Our rockets will destroy your ships. The sea will bear witness to that’

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

18-08-2017 | 13:28

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Israeli Wars, cold war, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Media War, Palestine, PSYCO WAR, USA, Zionist entity |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: