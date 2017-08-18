MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON AUGUST 18, 2017

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ISIS terrorists are fleing Uqayrabat after the Syrian Army besieged the ISIS-held town and the nearby area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced that the only ISIS supply line to the area had been cutt off.

“Due to the successful operation of the Syrian military, the last route the militants used for supplies of weapons, ammunition and other assets near Uqayrabat is under the fire control of the Syrian military.”

According to the ministry, ISIS terrorists in small groups take cars, buses and armored vehicles to head to Deir Ezzor. In turn, the Russian Aerospace Forces conduct “the round-clock air reconnaissance with use of drones to reveal and destroy the armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with heavy weapons and the cars the terrorists are using.”

The Russian aerospace Forces are striking ISIS military equipment:

(MAP UPDATE)

This map proides a general look at the military situation in Syria after the recent advadnces of pro-government forces against ISIS in the province of Homs. The army and its allies encircled ISIS units in the eastern Hama countryside and are now threatening to create another pocket via taking control of the al-Tabkah-Sukhna road.

