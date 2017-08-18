MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON AUGUST 18, 2017

ISIS terrorists are fleing Uqayrabat after the Syrian Army besieged the ISIS-held town and the nearby area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.
The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced that the only ISIS supply line to the area had been cutt off.
“Due to the successful operation of the Syrian military, the last route the militants used for supplies of weapons, ammunition and other assets near Uqayrabat is under the fire control of the Syrian military.”
According to the ministry, ISIS terrorists in small groups take cars, buses and armored vehicles to head to Deir Ezzor. In turn, the Russian Aerospace Forces conduct “the round-clock air reconnaissance with use of drones to reveal and destroy the armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with heavy weapons and the cars the terrorists are using.”
The Russian aerospace Forces are striking ISIS military equipment:
(MAP UPDATE)
This map proides a general look at the military situation in Syria after the recent advadnces of pro-government forces against ISIS in the province of Homs. The army and its allies encircled ISIS units in the eastern Hama countryside and are now threatening to create another pocket via taking control of the al-Tabkah-Sukhna road.
SYRIAN ARMY DELIVERS DEVASTATING BLOW TO ISIS IN HOMS PROVINCE
Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and Hezbollah, and supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have delivered a devastating blow to ISIS terrorists in the province of Homs.
According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, pro-government fighters have liberated the Tuweiyan gas factory, the Tuweiyan gas field, the Akram gas field, the Husain gas field, the Ghadur gas field and the Tuweiyan station. The SAA reportedly destroyed 15 armed vehicles of ISIS and removed dozens of IEDs and mines planted in the gas fields.
Separately, pro-government forces liberated Sawwanat Husayyah, Tall Husayyah, Sawwanat al-Qusayr and the nearby points and cut off the only ISIS supply line to the key ISIS-held village of Uqayrabat. According to some pro-government sources, ISIS is now fully encircled there. However, Uqayrabat and nearby villages are located in a stiff terrain that could contribute to a possible delay of the SAA operation in the area.
According to pro-government sources, the liberation of the Uqayrabat area will allow to shorten the frontline and to free between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters and about 200 vehicles and battle tanks for operations across Syria.
Later, the SAA and its allies took control of the Nabij gas gathering station east of Sukhna further contributing to a possible push to encircle the rest of the ISIS-held area north of Palmyra via capturing the Sukhna-Resafa road.
Government troops also seized Talalat Durub near Humaymah further tightening the siege on the ISIS-held village. When Humaymah is liberated, they will likely focus on liberating the T2 pumping station area near the border with Iraq.
Pro-Kurdish sources claim that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have liberated about 60% of the city of Raqqah including over a half of the Old Raqqah area, which is a key ISIS defense point inside the city. The SDF allegedly killed over 100 ISIS members in the recent clashes in the northern and western parts of Raqqah.
The SDF, backed up by the US-led coalition airpower, artillery and military advisers, has a upper hand in the battle against ISIS. However, a high number of propaganda disseminated by the both sides and a lack of video and photo evidence do not allow to provide a precise look at the real military situation in Old Raqqah and the nearby area.
Related News
- BREAKING: Syrian Army reaches ‘Uqrayribat outskirts in east Hama amid total ISIS collapse
- Syrian War Report – August 18, 2017: Syrian Army Delivers Devastating Blow To ISIS In Homs Province
- Syrian Army, Allies Besiege ISIL Terrorists in Hama-Homs Eastern Countryside
- Pictures: Elite Syrian Army unit secures key location in east Homs
- Syrian Army Liberates Gas Field East Of Sukhna, Tightens Siege On Uqayrabat (Maps)
- Fighting Between Faylaq al-Rahman And Jaysh al-Islam Erupts Once Again In Eastern Ghouta
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Iran, IRGC, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Homs, Palmyra, Raqqa |
Leave a Reply