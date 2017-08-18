BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah have commenced their long-awaited offensive against ISIS in Syria’s western Qalamoun region which is aimed at liberating the areas of Jaroud Jarajeer and Jaroud Qarah near the border with Lebanon.

Today the combined forces of the SAA and Hezbollah secured the Shabat Younes hills as well as the areas of Harf Wadi al-Dib, Shabat al-Mahbas al-Awla, Harf al-Hashishat and Qarnt al-Hashishat from ISIS terrorists.

Pro-government forces were propelled by round-the-clock Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) airstrikes which hit ISIS tactical positions and militant gathering points.



By today's advance, pro-government forces have smashed most of the first defense belt held by ISIS in western Qalamoun.

In hindsight of the large push accomplished today, pro-government sources are now speculating that the SAA and Hezbollah should soon liberate all of the Jaroud Jarajeer and Jaroud Qarah areas of western Qalamoun.

Hezbollah near Lebanon-Syria Border