BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah have commenced their long-awaited offensive against ISIS in Syria’s western Qalamoun region which is aimed at liberating the areas of Jaroud Jarajeer and Jaroud Qarah near the border with Lebanon.
Today the combined forces of the SAA and Hezbollah secured the Shabat Younes hills as well as the areas of Harf Wadi al-Dib, Shabat al-Mahbas al-Awla, Harf al-Hashishat and Qarnt al-Hashishat from ISIS terrorists.
Pro-government forces were propelled by round-the-clock Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) airstrikes which hit ISIS tactical positions and militant gathering points.
In hindsight of the large push accomplished today, pro-government sources are now speculating that the SAA and Hezbollah should soon liberate all of the Jaroud Jarajeer and Jaroud Qarah areas of western Qalamoun.
The Syrian army and allies managed within the past 48 hours to impose a full blockade on ISIL terrorists in the eastern countryside of Hama and Homs provinces after achieving a remarkable progress in the area.
The blockade was imposed when the Syrian army units advancing from southern Atherya in Hama eastern countryside met with those progressing from northern Shaer in Homs countryside, besieging ISIL terrorists within a three-thousand-kilometer area.
